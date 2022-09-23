Sometimes an anniversary pulls you up short. Can the emoji really be 40 years old?
Four decades ago, the American computer scientist Scott Fahlman proposed a new way to express emotion online. He came up with combinations of brackets and colons and dashes - the "emoticon", which morphed into the emoji.
The scientist posted his idea to Carnegie Mellon University's online noticeboard on September 19, 1982. "I propose the following character sequence for joke markers: :-)" the post read.
He explained (sort of): "Read it sideways. Actually, it is probably more economical to mark things that are NOT jokes, given current trends. For this, use :-("
And so one of the most irritating ways of communicating was born. Should we thank him?
Technology moves on and we learn of its drawbacks by the day.
Optus confirmed that millions of its customers' names, dates of birth, phone numbers, email addresses, driver's licence numbers, passport numbers or addresses could have been accessed in a cyber attack.
It says that payment details and account passwords were not compromised but you will still want to know what you should do.
The advice is:
Some things do not change: war is horrible and unpredictable.
This past week, Russia has been in retreat on the battlefield and got more threatening off it. President Vladimir Putin raised the prospect of a nuclear attack.
"If the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we use all available means to protect our people - this is not a bluff," he said. So great is the scale of Russian deaths on the battlefield, that mass conscription has been ordered.
One wonders if Mr Putin gets more dangerous, the more he is cornered. Certainly, Australia's Defence Minister Richard Marles said Australia is preparing for a protracted conflict in Ukraine.
He said the Russian president's threats were appalling. "We've seen president Putin go there before and it is a real concern that he should be speaking in this way," he told reporters in Canberra.
Ukraine has requested military aid from Australia in the form of further Bushmaster vehicles and artillery.
The opposition is urging the government to provide the assistance expeditiously.
But some may wonder how you supply large armoured vehicles to carry Ukrainian soldiers without the Russians noticing.
THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.