Of course, prosperity is better than poverty.
But we should remember in this prosperous city that everything is not rosy for everyone.
The haves should remember that when the have-nots are deprived, everybody suffers to some extent. We do not live in sealed, isolated enclaves. If, for example, the homeless congregate to sleep in Garema Place, the ACT as a whole is worse off.
Reputable research by two British academics, Kate Pickett and Richard Wilkinson, concludes there are "pernicious effects" to inequality, including "eroding trust, increasing anxiety and illness".
They compared a range of factors across societies - factors like rates of crime and illness - and found the greater the inequality, the greater the likelihood of higher crime and worse health.
Even for the richest, health was worse in more unequal societies than it was for the richest in less equal societies (increased anxiety might be a factor).
As the academics put it: "For each of 11 different health and social problems: physical health, mental health, drug abuse, education, imprisonment, obesity, social mobility, trust and community life, violence, teenage pregnancies, and child well-being, outcomes are significantly worse in more unequal rich countries."
This means we should not be smug when we reflect on our good fortune to live in Canberra.
In the midst of the wealth of the many, the poorest are being squeezed hard.
As we report, Canberra has the highest median rent of any capital city. The cost of electricity rose 141 per cent in the first three months of 2022. And so on, every rise squeezing those on low incomes even harder.
There are chilling pieces of evidence in our report, like the woman who said: "I never thought I'd be excited to see broccoli go from like $5 to $1.60."
Or the aged couple who said they go to bed just to keep warm.
One of the good things about Canberra is that it retains a sense of community. And many groups, particularly church groups, do help the poor.
But band-aids aren't a cure.
Rents are a big problem. The supply of affordable housing needs to be a priority of the government - for the good of us all.
