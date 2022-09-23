Two Batemans Bay neighbours have listed their homes for sale in the hope of fetching $2.25 million for the combined blocks.
The two houses at 8 and 10 Bent Street, Batemans Bay sit on a total 1884 square metres of R3-zoned land.
The zoning gives potential purchasers the option to develop a multi-unit residential complex of up to 11.5 metres tall, or four-storeys.
Selling agent Dene Lewthwaite of Harcourts Batemans Bay said Canberra and local developers have shown interest in the two blocks.
"We've got a couple of people doing due diligence on it," he said.
The two sellers have owned their properties for around 18 to 20 years and have been thinking about teaming up for a sale for some time, Mr Lewthwaite said.
Meanwhile, a third neighbour is in discussions to possibly join the sale and list their block as well.
"They're considering options," he said.
The potential for 270-degree water views is a major drawcard for developers, Mr Lewthwaite said.
"There are water views front and rear. If you stand on the ground level at block 8 you can actually see the water already from there without [building] up, so there are good water views," he said.
"I anticipate you could probably get 24 to 30 two-bedroom apartments, depending on size obviously."
A laneway runs to the side and rear of the site which could provide access for a future development, pending approvals.
A short stroll down the road towards the water, a major development is underway in the suburb.
Canberra's Core Developments is building a 67-unit complex dubbed Ohana, overlooking the bay.
Mr Lewthwaite, who is the selling agent for the sold out development, said Ohana had paved the way for future development in Batemans Bay.
"Large developments can now be done on the bay. We've proven that they'll sell and they're financially viable to be done," he said.
Another Canberra developer, Zapari, recently submitted a development application for a 71-room Sebel hotel and 11 residential townhouses on Dolphin Avenue in Batemans Bay.
Mr Lewthwaite said the developments may prompt more South Coast neighbours to team up and list their homes for sale together "if they're in the right location".
A trio of home owners in Canberra had the same idea this month, listing their three Downer houses for sale as a development block.
Together, the three properties on Melba Street total more than 2500 square metres of land and have the potential for up to 17 townhouses.
Market sources indicate a block of that size and zoning could fetch around $7.5 million.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
