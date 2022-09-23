The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

2022 Climate Choices business award winners includes United States Embassy and Woden Valley Early Learning Centre

By Megan Doherty
September 23 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Children at the Woden Valley Early Learning Centre (l-r) Daisy Franks, Octavia Werner-Gibbings, Tyler Harley and Poppy Weiss. Picture by Karleen Minney

The 2022 Climate Choices Business Awards were handed out by the ACT Government earlier this week and among the winners was the Woden Valley Early Learning Centre, which won Sustainable Business of the Year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.