Michael Matthews admits there's a "bit of stress" being Australia's big hope to be world champion.
But he's looking to use that expectation as motivation to become exactly that in the men's road race in Wollongong on Sunday.
Especially when he saw claiming the world crown on home soil as the biggest achievement he could have in cycling.
Matthews felt it would the cherry on top of a resume that already has a Tour de France green jersey and stage wins at all three of the Grand Tours.
The 31-year-old has hit form at the right time after a 2021 he labelled as the most difficult of his professional career.
But he sat down with his coach Brian Stevens, looking to turn his career around.
And he has. He had a stunning stage win at this year's Tour de France that's helped him believe again.
Plus he finished second in Quebec two weeks ago before heading to the AIS to finalise his preparations for the world champs - the first time he'd been home since he won that green jersey in 2017.
Matthews admitted there was pressure to perform in front of his home crowd - but there's been pressure to perform all year with his World Tour team BikeExchange-Jayco fighting to avoid relegation.
Now the man known as "Bling" was looking to turn that pressure into diamonds.
"It's obviously a bit of stress, I'm not going to lie, but it's been stress all year with our trade team [BikeExchange] trying to stay in the World Tour," he said on Friday.
"I've sort of gotten used to it a little bit. Obviously expectations is people believing in you that you can actually come away with the goods.
"Hopefully that can happen and I can just use that positive energy that everyone's giving me to get me across the line.
"It's all a positive and I'm going to use it as a positive to get the best out of these guys."
Matthews has come close to claiming the world crown on three previous occasions - he finished second in 2015, fourth in 2016 and third in 2017.
He picked up a bronze medal as part of Australia's mixed relay team on Wednesday.
The Canberran has had his sights set on this race since the day it was announced.
Since then he's been building towards the last Sunday in September.
He's basically had the preparation he wanted in the lead-up, which included his usual trip to Canada where he's performed well over the years.
Matthews also wanted to get back to the ACT for some training as he looked to replicate his preparation for the 2010 world championships in Geelong - where he won the under-23 road race.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
"Being in Australia having a home world championships - it doesn't get bigger than that for us Aussies," Matthews said.
"We don't get to spend much time back here, especially racing, so it's the biggest thing in cycling for us as a nation.
"It's been my focus since I found out we were going to have an Aussie worlds. It's been 100 per cent focus towards that."
He knows it won't be easy, listing Wout van Aert and Tadej Pogacar as the two to beat in what he expected to be a tough, even race.
Matthews has the capabilities of winning either in a reduced-bunch sprint or as part of a breakaway - as he did at the Tour this year.
"There's some very strong bike riders out there - I'm not going to lie," he said.
"Probably the two favourites are probably Wout and Tadej, they're very strong at the moment.
"I think they'll be the key guys trying to make the race. Then for me I'll just be doing my thing to make sure I can try and get on top."
UCI WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
Saturday: Women's road race from 12.25pm.
Sunday: Men's road race from 10.15am.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.