The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra cyclist Cameron Rogers gains confidence he belongs on world stage

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated September 23 2022 - 8:12am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra cyclist Cam Rogers finished 22nd in the junior men's road race at the world championships on Friday. Picture Getty Images

Cameron Rogers now has the confidence he can compete with the world's best. And he hopes it's put his name out there to become a future professional cyclist.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.