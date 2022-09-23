If an ordinary worker who held delegated authority knew a record number of their decisions were being referred to their superiors in order to be reversed or amended, they would probably conclude they weren't doing their job particularly well.
That would be particularly true if most of the contested decisions were decided in the appellant's favour.
People, regardless of whether they work as a waiter, a public servant, a journalist, or even as a magistrate or a judge, are paid to do their best to get things right the first time, every time.
Making a decision on the basis that "if they [the bosses] don't like it they can always change it" doesn't cut the mustard in most working environments.
That is why the Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury's assertion that the fact that at least half of the appeals lodged against decisions made by the Supreme Court to the Court of Appeal by the Director of Public Prosecutions shows the system is working strikes such a jarring note.
Anybody who has had anything at all to do with the prosecution of a criminal case would be aware of the time, effort, and resources it takes to successfully convict the perpetrator of a serious offence such as murder, serious assault or child abuse.
ACT prosecutors have, in recent years, often done the hard yards only to find that, after guilt has been established and a conviction obtained, the subsequent penalty falls well short of their own, and more importantly the community's, expectations.
If, as appears to be the case, Crown appeals have to become a routine part of the sentencing process in the ACT because some judicial officers appear to favour rehabilitation over deterrence, the delays in obtaining justice will just keep getting longer.
hane Drumgold SC, the ACT Director of Public Prosecutions, said his office had succeeded in a "significantly higher" number of Court of Appeals cases in 2021-2022 than previously.
"Most of the Crown appeals sought to address sentences for murder and child sexual offending that we considered fell clearly short of community standards for offending of this type," he wrote in the latest ACT Bar Bulletin.
One of the DPP's successes was the case of Jayscen Newby who had been sentenced to 20 years for stabbing his former partner's Tinder date to death. Others have included successful appeals against the sentences imposed on two child sex offenders who can't be named for legal reasons.
A number of other high profile appeals, including a challenge to the sentence received by Kokomo's nightclub killer Frederick Tuifua, have yet to be dealt with by the courts. Tuifua was sentenced to 20 years jail, with a non-parole period of 10 years, for offences including the murder of Comanchero bikie gang leader Pitasoni Ulavalu.
He is now 28. If the sentence is allowed to stand Tuifua, who also stabbed another man and was involved in a five-on-one bashing in the Alexander Maconochie Centre after his arrest, could be back on the streets well before his 40th birthday.
Mr Rattenbury's assertion that the high number of successful appeals against lenient sentences was "exactly how the system works", and that there is no need for a review of sentencing in the ACT, is impossible to reconcile with Mr Drumgold's view that Crown appeals of sentences should be "rare and exceptional".
Correction: Some details about the increase in prosecution appeals have been updated in this article.
