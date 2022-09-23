The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

ACT judiciary needs to meet community expectations

By The Canberra Times
Updated September 27 2022 - 12:17am, first published September 23 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury. Picture by Karleen Minney.

If an ordinary worker who held delegated authority knew a record number of their decisions were being referred to their superiors in order to be reversed or amended, they would probably conclude they weren't doing their job particularly well.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.