This week we will see politics resume for real.
Two issues will come to the fore. Both will be moments of truth - those issues where people will have to decide one way or the other and their decision will say much about their values.
The immediate issue is the national integrity commission. The Attorney-General will introduce Labor's bill into the House of Representatives. The party's majority there means it should pass but cooperation would be needed for it to pass in the Senate without amendment or Greens support.
And an advertising blitz in favour of an Indigenous Voice to Parliament will start. All Australians will be urged to walk "side-by-side" with Indigenous Australians. It will argue that Australians from all walks of life are needed to make the proposal a reality.
Both the integrity commission and the Voice need non-partisan support. If they become divisive issues along party lines, the chances are that they will either fail or be tainted from the start. The discussion needs to be had and then both issues put behind us, with broad agreement.
We are heartened that the Opposition leader, Peter Dutton, has said he is talking to the government "in good faith" about the integrity commission. Hopefully he is a man of his word.
He has said he supports some form of anti-corruption body but he has also warned against it resulting in "show trials".
He is right to concentrate on detail.
Big slogans and broad statements are fine as far as they go - after all, who could be against "integrity" - but any commission needs to actually work. Its aim must be to deter people with corrupt tendencies from doing corrupt things. Its aim must not be to drag people through the mud for minor infringements. It should not be a forum for interminable grand-standing.
And its aim should certainly not be to pursue opposition politicians while going easy on one's own side.
So there does need to be talk. There needs to be negotiation. Anthony Albanese may need to concede some things to get a deal done quickly - and a quick, agreed deal would benefit everyone. It would allow parliament to move on to urgent matters like the economy - and like a referendum on the Voice.
The tone of the adverts on the Voice is right. What we might call middle Australia needs to be brought along. Everybody is against racism - or so it would seem from public words - except that a lot of racism clearly exists.
There is a disconnect between what some people profess in public and what they think in the recesses of their minds. It is important in the privacy of a ballot, the better sides of our natures get the vote.
One of the organisers behind the advert said: "It's saying that this is all of our responsibility as Australians, if you call Australia home. We're asking you to walk with First Nations." This is exactly the right message.
A "yes" vote in the referendum would do an immense amount to move our country forward. It would be a terrible shame if it became a partisan issue.
It would also be a terrible shame for the republic movement. If the first referendum failed, the second referendum, on the republic, might not even happen.
Would Mr Albanese really go forward with it in his second term (assuming he got one) if his government had been badly bruised by the experience of the first referendum?
This week is important. Let us move forward, arm in arm. The alternative is not to move forward at all.
We've had enough of that already in recent years.
