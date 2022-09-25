The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Integrity, Voice debate must not become partisan issues

By The Canberra Times
September 25 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Dutton and Anthony Albanese pay respects to the Queen recently. It's important for the country they find common ground on some key issues this week. Picture by Keegan Carroll

This week we will see politics resume for real.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.