Having watched Michael Matthews grow up, nothing would be more special for Michael Rogers than to see him crowned champion of the world.
And the three-time world champ thinks his fellow Canberran is a great chance to do exactly that.
He warned Matthews shouldn't be underestimated in the bid to finish on top of the dais in the men's road race in Wollongong on Sunday.
Matthews was confident, with Rogers seeing Wout van Aert, Tadej Pogacar and Mathieu van der Poel as his main rivals.
Rogers won three consecutive world championships in the men's time trial from 2003-2005 - in Canada, Italy and Spain - but felt Matthews was a chance to become the first home winner at a worlds since Alessandro Ballan won in Italy in 2008.
All three of those were before Matthews' career started, with the now 31-year-old announcing himself on the world stage by saluting in the 2010 under-23 world championships in Geelong.
Twelve years later, the Tour de France green jersey winner's looking to add the senior title to his resume.
"I wish him all the success in the world and I think there would be no better thing for Australian cycling," Rogers said.
"From a personal perspective I've seen Michael grow up as a kid and to be able to be in with a chance - he's already had a fantastic year."
Rogers rated those chances.
The Canberran has gone close three times already - finishing second in 2015, fourth in 2016 and third in 2017.
Wollongong is a course that could suit him - the toughness of it potentially leading to a reduced bunch sprint, plus Matthews has the capability to win as part of a breakaway.
But it won't be easy.
Rogers pointed to the quality of riders who were Down Under for the event.
Pogacar won back-to-back Tours de France in 2020-21. Van Aert finished second in the world champs in 2020. Van der Poel's a former junior world champ.
"I think he's in with a very good chance ... I think he's matured, he's very much a seasoned professional now and I think he's in great shape," Rogers said.
"He's got some really big competitors - van Aert, van der Poel and Pogacar.
"When those guys are really getting down to the business end of the race I think that's where we're really going to see where Michael's at - if he can go blow-to-blow with the big, big, big guys.
"I wouldn't underestimate Michael. The stage at the Tour de France he won this year to Mende was a really tough finish.
"On paper, he's got a great chance.
"He's been close. He's been knocking on the door there for a couple of years and if he can bring it all together here in his nation."
Rogers said it was a tough course - it's 266.9 kilometres long with almost 4000 metres of total climbing.
If it's wet then it becomes even tougher due to all the cornering - slowing down to avoid crashes and then speeding up again.
Rogers said that meant it would be a war of attrition, which would suit Matthews.
He's not a pure sprinter - he's got speed, but he can also handle some climbs.
That was highlighted with his stage win at this year's Tour when he went out on a long breakaway to end up soloing for the win.
"Absolutely. He's got that speed, particularly at the end of a race. He's not that pure sprinter, but he's also an opportunist that's able to go into the breakaway," Rogers said.
"But it's a very controlled race because they're racing in nations and the bigger nations look to create the outcome that best suits their final riders."
UCI WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
Sunday: Men's road race from 10.15am.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
