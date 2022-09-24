New Zealand coach Michael Maguire has supported the growing international rugby league competition amid criticism aimed at players choosing rival nations ahead of the chance to represent Australia.
Teenage Rooster Joseph Suaalii reignited the eligibility debate this week, as the latest big name NRL star eligible for Kangaroos selection to snub Australia.
The Penrith-born back with Samoan heritage pledged his allegiance to tier-two nation Samoa for the upcoming Rugby League World Cup, disappointing Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga in the process.
Raiders prop Josh Papalii is another who has chosen Samoa, along with Panthers duo Jarome Luai, and Brian To'o, and grand final-bound Eels forward, Junior Paulo.
Maguire backed Suaalii's decision, arguing that the increased competition at international level is not the negative some talking heads would want us to believe.
"It's really good for the game. It's what the World Cup is about," the Kiwi coach said.
"It's players at the highest level, being able to step into the international arena and play against the best in the world."
Though the rise of nations like Samoa, Tonga and Fiji make coaches like Maguire and Meninga have to work harder to attract and retain talent in their respective teams, the former Tigers coach welcomes the challenge.
"That's one of the reasons why in the background you're continually talking to players," he said.
"I've got a whole group of young Kiwi players underneath this group that are coming through. You've always got to keep an eye on the young ones."
Maguire has six Raiders in his extended 34-man squad, including Joe Tapine, Jordan Rapana, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Corey Harawira-Naera, Matt Timoko and Seb Kris.
Brisbane-born Kris was another player who chose to represent his New Zealand roots over Australia.
Maguire said he didn't have to do much convincing to get the centre into a Kiwi jersey either.
"We just spoke about the opportunities that were in front of him," he said.
"They're big decisions but his mum is from New Zealand, and he holds his heritage in really high regard, and to play for your country is the pinnacle, which is what he spoke about most."
