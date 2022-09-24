Albury trainer Mitchell Beer says it's easy to take for granted how good they've got it in NSW with strong support from their state government.
He said it was sad to see how tough the Canberra trainers have in comparison - pointing to the terrific Thoroughbred Park track and the great crowd there on Saturday.
Canberra Racing's facing a trainer exodus due to the escalating worker's compensation premiums making it untenable to run their businesses in the ACT.
The ACT Greens were also looking to shut the industry down in Canberra, having already done so to greyhound racing.
Beer saluted with Scarlet Prince in the Federal Handicap (1600 metres), just running down a gutsy Nieces And Nephews - trained by Joseph and Jones Racing.
He had immeasurable respect for his Canberra counterparts and he couldn't imagine how tough they were finding it.
In contrast NSW trainers just across the border have Racing NSW constantly increasing prize money thanks to the backing of their state government.
"It's really hard to even relate to - the extra pressure of running your business," Beer said.
"I just hope it can come to a solution soon because you already see some really good trainers exiting ... if you keep losing them it's going to be a slow death.
"And it's sad because this track is terrific. There's a great crowd here today ... but if you lose your trainers you lose your industry.
"The trainers need support and they need someone to come to the party.
"We take for granted in NSW how strong a structure we've got and the prize money we race for.
"It makes you realise if you don't have that strong government support it makes a very, very grim industry."
You couldn't have scripted it any better with the racing though.
Beer winning on the day Canberra Racing were hosting the Hops and Hooves Festival on AFL grand final day - combining racing with a raft of craft breweries on site.
He hoped his four-year-old gelding could continue to evolve.
"I think next preparation he could be a nice country cups horse - mile to 2000m - not the high-end ones, but your mid-range country cups," Beer said.
"I think he can certainly develop into that sort of horse and he's a horse that can win on top of the ground and he doesn't mind the sting out of the ground.
"He's really versatile ... I'm looking forward to seeing what he can develop into."
Beer said it was a terrific win for the son of Casino Prince - especially given it was his first crack at the mile.
He's now won four of his 10 starts, with two places as well, but this was the first time he'd extended out to 1600m.
"It was terrific. It was his first go at a mile, which is always really tough for a horse ... it always takes a bit of getting used to," Beer said.
"He lobbed where we wanted him to, but he over-raced a little bit - probably not used to the slower tempo of a mile - but his class prevailed in the end.
"He did a little bit wrong and he was really strong on the line, which is really encouraging."
