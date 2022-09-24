The Canberra Times
Sunday Space | NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test to better protect Earth

By Brad Tucker
September 24 2022 - 7:30pm
How the double asteroid redirection test could look. Picture NASA

At 9.17am on Tuesday (AEST), a $330 million (US) probe will smash to pieces when it crashes into an asteroid. And NASA is doing it all on purpose - in the name of protecting the planet.

