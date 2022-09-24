Akira Kelly travelled to Canberra determined to make a statement.
With her eye on a place in the ACT Brumbies squad for the upcoming Super W season, the Gordon fullback knew Saturday's invitational fixture was a prime opportunity to make a statement in front of the team's staff.
That is what Kelly did, playing a leading role in a Sydney President's XVs 53-12 victory over the ACT & Southern NSW Kestrels.
Kelly has long chased a Super W debut and she feels Saturday's performance was a step in the right direction.
"I've heard so many good things about Canberra and the way they treat the girls down here," Kelly said. "It's a club I want to play for.
"I'm working on my fitness and my skillset to get into this Brumbies squad. There's always room for improvement no matter how good you are. I'm working hard and hopefully that gets me here at the end of the day."
MORE CANBERRA SPORT:
The Kestrels started fast and opened the scoring early in the first half. The President's XV quickly rebounded and they dominated the match from that point.
Kelly's side led 29-5 at the break, and while the Kestrels fought hard throughout the second half, they were no match for their Sydney rivals.
Despite the result, the teams viewed the game as a step to more opportunities in women's rugby.
"It was a great experience," Kelly said. "Coming together with the Sydney girls and staying here Friday, it was great the Brumbies could facilitate us down here."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.