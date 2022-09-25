The Canberra Times
Clockwork Circus Bloom of Jellyfish to feature at NightFest

September 25 2022 - 7:30pm
Watch out for Clockwork Circus' magical jellyfish at NightFest this week. Picture supplied

NightFest starts on Thursday, with one of the whimsical attractions, the Clockwork Circus Bloom of Jellyfish, making its debut at the event.

