NightFest starts on Thursday, with one of the whimsical attractions, the Clockwork Circus Bloom of Jellyfish, making its debut at the event.
Immerse yourself in a roving performance of giant, glowing jellyfish as they float through the sky with dazzling colours and light.
With stilt-walking puppeteers, the jellyfish sail high in the air, catching the night air currents.
The roving jellyfish will be appearing throughout NightFest, 6.30pm to 10.15pm in Commonwealth Park from Thursday to Sunday.
Tickets to NightFest events are here.
