Belgian cyclist Remco Evenepoel claims UCI World Championships in Wollongong

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated September 25 2022 - 7:17am, first published 6:30am
Belgian cyclist Remco Evenepoel has won the men's road race at the world championships in Wollongong on Sunday. By Getty Images

He might've won the Veulta a Espana just two weeks ago, but Belgian cyclist Remco Evenepoel still managed to go under the radar at the world championships.

