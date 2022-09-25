He might've won the Veulta a Espana just two weeks ago, but Belgian cyclist Remco Evenepoel still managed to go under the radar at the world championships.
That was until he snuck away on a break to solo to the world crown in the men's road race title in Wollongong on Sunday.
And Canberra star Michael Matthews came from the clouds to claim the bronze in a sprint to the line, having been back in the peloton all day.
France's Christophe Laporte just edged him for second.
It's Matthews third medal at the worlds - adding another bronze to the one he won in 2017 and the silver he won in 2015.
Evenepoel made his move with two laps - 34 kilometres - to go of the city loop, with Kazakhstan's Alexey Lutsenko jumping onto his coattails.
That was until the penultimate climb when Evenepoel was simply too strong and from there the man who won a bronze medal in the individual time trial on Sunday was never going to be caught.
It capped a remarkable month for the Belgian, who claimed his first Grand Tour in Spain a fortnight ago.
Now he's champion of the world.
The 22-year-old won the junior world title just four years ago.
It was meant to be his countryman Wout van Aert leading the way for the Belgians, but with him a few minutes behind in the peloton Evenepoel seized his opportunity.
It was a gruelling day that started in controversial circumstances when one of the favourites for the world title, Mathieu van der Poel was arrested and charged with two counts of assaults from an overnight incident at his hotel.
While he started the race, he withdrew with more than 230km of the 270km race to go.
AT A GLANCE
Men's road race: 1. Remco Evenepoel, 2. Christophe Laporte, 3. Michael Matthews.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.