Times Past: September 26, 1938

The front page of The Canberra Times in 1938 was marked with foreboding as several reports advised of developments in Germany and Europe ahead of what would less than a year later be declared war.
Under a bold heading declaring that Germany had set October 1 as a time limit, the main story of the day reported that "Herr Hitler" had sent a letter to then British prime minister Mr Chamberlain, which it was believed instructed that "the Czechs must by October 1 indicate their intention to withdraw immediately Czech troops ... and permit an immediate occupation of the territory by German troops and police".
Meanwhile, a news brief on the same page read: "Senior Ministers of the Federal Cabinet remained at Canberra over the week-end, ready to confer immediately should necessity arise. The tone of communications from the British Government did not intensify the tension. Neither did they lessen it.
"The Commonwealth Government expects a further message to-day clarifying the European position, which has been the subject of almost hysterical speculation for the past two days."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.