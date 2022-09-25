The Canberra Times

Times Past: September 26, 1938

September 25 2022 - 7:30pm
Times Past: September 26, 1938

The front page of The Canberra Times in 1938 was marked with foreboding as several reports advised of developments in Germany and Europe ahead of what would less than a year later be declared war.

Local News

