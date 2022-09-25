Rodney Iona pulled on his ACT Brumbies jersey on Saturday afternoon with a tinge of sadness.
Having signed with the NOLA Gold in the American Major League Rugby competition, the playmaker recognises the trial against the NSW Waratahs may have been his final appearance for the Brumbies.
Iona was solid in a 20-minute stint off the bench as he guided his side to a 21-19 victory.
With the Brumbies to play a trial against the Melbourne Rebels early next month, Iona is hopeful he has one final chance to represent the ACT. If that opportunity doesn't arrive, however, he will depart thankful for everything the club has done for him since he first arrived in Canberra in 2011.
"It was a tough decision to leave," Iona said. "The Brumbies have been a big part of my career. I came here straight out of school, I left to go overseas and came back for another two years.
"It's tough, but sometimes you've got to bite the bullet and move on and make the most of opportunities elsewhere.
"Hopefully I get to put that jersey back on. There's a lot of good John I Dent Cup players putting their hands up for positions. If I do get the chance to put on the jersey again, I'll make the most of it, but I understand there's a lot of boys trying to prove a point to Bernie."
With a host of emerging youngsters such as Corey Toole and Declan Meredith joining the Brumbies in recent times, Iona recognised it was time to pursue a new opportunity abroad.
In considering his options, the veteran was determined to engage in new experiences on and off the field.
The NOLA Gold ticked all the boxes.
The MLR continues to go from strength to strength as it merges the fanfare of American sport with the traditions of rugby union in front of a curious audience.
Away from rugby, New Orleans is a renowned melting pot of cultures and provides the chance to live in a city like no other.
Former Brumbies star Robbie Coleman recently returned from a stint with the Gold and Iona said a conversation with the Queanbeyan Whites operations manager was all it took to seal the deal.
"A lot of people have said to me that New Orleans is a nice place to live," Iona said. "I sat down with Robbie after he got back and asked him some questions about New Orleans. He spoke highly of the organisation, so I'm looking forward to playing over there.
"To be able to play in places like New York and LA, then down the road from New Orleans you've got Florida, Miami, it's appealing to anyone. If you get the opportunity to go over and do that, who wouldn't?"
For all the excitement young talent can bring to a club, ACT coach Stephen Larkham recognises the need for experienced heads within a squad.
Iona's experience was on display throughout the second half on Saturday as he played alongside a large number of John I Dent Cup players who had been handed an opportunity to line up for the Brumbies.
His pending departure, then, opens a gap that Larkham is hopeful the likes of Chris Feauai-Sautia and Jesse Mogg are able to fill.
"You could see the control he had there at the end on Saturday," Larkham said. "The energy he brings to the boys, the leadership, it's definitely going to be missed.
"That happens in all careers and in all franchises. You've got to let guys go at certain stages and bring other guys through."
Round 1: NSW Waratahs v ACT Brumbies, 7.35pm, Friday, February 24 at Sydney Football Stadium.
Round 2: Auckland Blues v ACT Brumbies, 2pm Sunday, March 5 at Melbourne Park,
Round 3: ACT Brumbies v Queensland Reds, 7.45pm, Saturday, March 11 at Canberra Stadium.
Round 4: ACT Brumbies v Moana Pasifika, 7.45pm, Saturday, March 18 at Canberra Stadium.
Round 5: Canterbury Crusaders v ACT Brumbies, 5.05pm Friday, March 24 at Christchurch Stadium.
Round 6: ACT Brumbies v NSW Waratahs, 7.45pm, Saturday, April 1 at Canberra Stadium.
Round 7: Queensland Reds v ACT Brumbies, 7.35pm, Friday, April 7 at Lang Park.
Round 8: ACT Brumbies v Fijian Drua, 7.35pm, Friday, April 14 at Canberra Stadium.
Round 9: Bye.
Round 10: Wellington Hurricanes v ACT Brumbies, 5.05pm, Friday, April 28 at Wellington Stadium.
Round 11: Melbourne Rebels v ACT Brumbies, 2.35pm, Sunday, May 7 at Melbourne Park.
Round 12: ACT Brumbies v Otago Highlanders, 2.35pm, Sunday, May 14 at Canberra Stadium.
Round 13: Western Force v ACT Brumbies, 10pm, Saturday, May 20 at Perth Oval.
Round 14: ACT Brumbies v Waikato Chiefs, 7.45pm, Saturday, May 27, at Canberra Stadium.
Round 15: ACT Brumbies v Melbourne Rebels, 7.35pm, Friday, June 2 at Canberra Stadium.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
