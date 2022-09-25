Dutch cyclist Mathieu van der Poel's world championship dream has turned into a nightmare after he was arrested and charged for allegedly assaulting two teenage girls.
He didn't return to his hotel until 4am on Sunday.
One of the three favourites to claim the rainbow jersey, he started the men's road race following the overnight incident, but pulled out about 30 kilometres into it.
The incident reportedly occurred after children repeatedly knocked on his hotel door on Saturday night.
According to a NSW Police statement, he allegedly pushed the teenage girls, aged 13 and 14, after becoming involved in a verbal altercation with them.
One girl fell to the ground, while the other was pushed into a wall and suffered a minor graze to her elbow.
Police were called to the Sydney hotel and the 27 year old was arrested.
Van der Poel was then charged before being granted conditional bail to appear in court on Tuesday.
"About 10.40pm Saturday, a man was at a hotel on The Grand Parade, Brighton-Le-Sands, when he was allegedly involved in a verbal altercation with two teenage girls - aged 13 and 14," the statement said.
"It's further alleged the man then pushed both teenagers, with one falling to the ground and the other being pushed into a wall causing a minor graze to her elbow.
"Hotel management were notified of the incident who then called police.
"Officers from St George Police Area Command attended and arrested a 27 year old man shortly after.
"He was taken to Kogarah Police Station and charged with two counts of common assault.
"He was granted conditional bail to appear at Sutherland Local Court on Tuesday."
