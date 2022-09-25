The Canberra Times
Home/Video

Indigenous politicians Linda Burney, Malarndirri McCarthy, Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, Dordina Cox on Queen

LT
By Lanie Tindale
September 25 2022 - 2:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Federal Indigenous politicians have spoken out following the Queen's death, acknowledging the "painful" emotions felt by some Australians.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LT

Lanie Tindale

Trainee

I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Video
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.