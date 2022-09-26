A more family-friendly sitting routine will start in the Senate later this month under changes designed to make long nights the exception rather than the norm.
The changes to the Senate standing orders follow advice from Kate Jenkins' landmark review of Parliament House's culture, which heard the long and irregular hours of sitting weeks were among the factors contributing to a toxic workplace.
Among the changes which will start when parliament returns for the budget on October 25, divisions - which require Senators to be present - won't be held after 6.30pm from Monday to Wednesday and after 4.30pm on Thursday.
The move is designed to make the sitting routine more family friendly, in particular for new parents with young children and others with caring responsibilities.
The Jenkins review, published last November, recommended the sitting calendar and order of business be reviewed with a view to "enhancing wellbeing, balance and flexibility for parliamentarians and workers in Commonwealth parliamentary workplaces".
Manager of Government Business Katy Gallagher said the Senate would still need to sit late from time to time to deal with legislation, but the changes recognised that should be the exception rather than the norm.
The ACT senator said since its election the government had been working across party lines to reach a "broad consensus" on changes to improve the working environment, which also includes shortening the 10-hour sitting day on Monday.
"The hours of parliamentary sittings was an issue that was raised as a contributing factor to the negative culture at Parliament House during the Set the Standard Review conducted by Kate Jenkins," Senator Gallagher said.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
