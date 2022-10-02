Good hearts live forever

Bruce Smith wants people to know that they can continue to support the causes they care about, even after they've passed on. Picture supplied

This is branded content for Australian Red Cross

Bruce Smith became involved with the Red Cross when he was inspired by his late wife, Mavis', dedication to helping youth through the organisation. Now they've left gifts for Red Cross in their Wills, hoping to continue their 30-year service well into the future and even after they have both passed on.

Their involvement with Red Cross began in the late years of the sixties. The couple moved to Papua New Guinea in 1968, shortly after marrying, and Mavis began work as a school teacher in a local primary school. She continued the work her predecessor had begun, running a junior Red Cross group with the students.

"That was where she really became involved with Red Cross at that point of time. And me, in supporting her with the work she was doing with the children, doing hospital visits and so on. I used to drive them around," said Bruce.

"I sort of got quite interested in what they were doing and that's really where my first involvement with Red Cross began, and understanding of the size of the organisation and where it was in various parts of the world."

After they left Papua New Guinea, and on their return home to Australia, Bruce's beloved wife Mavis wished to continue in her service to Red Cross, and Bruce supported this.

Mavis was a powerful voice for young people that the organisation worked with and took on the honorary volunteer role of director of the Youth Department. For all her hard work and dedication to the organisation she was awarded a coveted Meritorious Service medal.

Bruce and his wife have spent much of their lives helping others through their work with the Red Cross, and now they have both left gifts in their Wills for the organisation. Picture supplied

Watching his wife devote so much of her life to Red Cross inspired Bruce to do the same. "I put my hand up and said 'where could I work?', in a voluntary capacity," said Bruce.

He's since spent years of his life providing services to Red Cross, in any capacity he can. He volunteered to collect refugees from the airport, and helped them settle into their new homes. He has also lended a caring ear to those in crisis, specifically providing psychosocial support to survivors of Victoria's Black Saturday bushfires that decimated homes and wildlife in 2009.

Bruce was forced to farewell his beloved wife some years ago, but is extremely proud of her enduring contribution to Red Cross. She left a gift for them in her Will, and Bruce has done the same. He wants people to know they can continue to help others even after their lifetime, transcending physical constraints and effecting positive change even when they're no longer here.

"It would certainly be a wish of mine that people would consider helping others in such a way that they continue to support the causes they care about after they've gone," said Bruce.

"I always think about 'people helping people' as being a motto or a thought that I keep in mind. You get more out of helping people than you can fully understand."

