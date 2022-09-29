Bell Shakespeare presents William Shakespeare's comedy about two sets of long-lost twins who, shipwrecked and separated 33 years earlier, happen to find themselves in the same city on the same day. It's a tale of swapped identities, misguided love, mistaken imprisonment and chaotic mishaps. Directed by Janine Watson, it is on at the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre until October 8. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au
In 1993 in a London housing estate, amid trouble and turmoil, neighbouring teenagers Ste and Jamie find their friendship is turning into love. This comedy by Jonathan Harvey is being directed by Jarrad West for Everyman Productions. It is on at ACT HUB from October 5 to 15. See: acthub.com.au
Warehouse Circus is back with a new show that uses circus and comedy to explore the effects of weather and the seasons on the world around us. It's on at the Street Theatre from October 5 to 8. See: thestreet.org.au
This Andrew Lloyd Webber play, based on the film of the same name, tells the story of Dewey, a would-be rock star who cons his way into a job as a relief teacher and forms a band with his students to enter the Battle of the Bands. It's on at Gungahlin Theatre from October 7 to 22. See: stagecenta.com
Denise Moule's exhibition Drawn from Within is on at Bungendore Fine Art Gallery from October 1 until November. Her images are described as "Geometric Abstraction". Each work flows between abstract, semi-abstract or a touch of realism, worked in acrylics, inks and other mediums. See: bungendorefineart.com.au
This exhibition features photographs and costumes from Justin Kurzel's film True History of the Kelly Gang (2019). Artist and filmmaker Matthew Thorne was invited by Kurzel to be present during the filming in Victoria, creating a parallel body of work that is part behind-the-scenes documentary and part exploration of the Kelly myth. There are also Ned Kelly paintings from the Commonwealth Sidney Nolan collection. It is on at Canberra Museum and Gallery until March 4, 2023. See: cmag.com.au
Also on at Canberra Museum and Gallery is Search for Paradise. Nolan's life and loves among the Heide circle of artists in the 1940s were at first his idea of Eden but then became his own personal hell. This time of intense passion and creativity fuelled a life-long fascination with the elusive notion of paradise and the consequences of its loss. Sidney Nolan: Search for Paradise examines one of the artist's deepest impulses and the journey of self-discovery it engendered. See: cmag.com.au
Flautist Elissa Koppen joins soprano Anna Rafferty in a concert accompanied by champagne. The concert will be on at the ANU Drill Hall Gallery on Saturday and Sunday (October 1 and 2) at 5.30pm. See: trybooking.com
At the National Film and Sound Archive's Arc Cinema are screenings of The Secret Life of Pets (October 3), Winnie the Pooh (October 4) and Puss in Boots (October 5). All films are at 10.30am. See: nfsa.gov.au
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.