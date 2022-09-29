The Canberra Times
Capital Life October 1 2022: The Comedy of Errors and School of Rock are happening

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
September 29 2022 - 7:30am
A scene from The Comedy of Errors. Picture supplied

The Comedy of Errors

Bell Shakespeare presents William Shakespeare's comedy about two sets of long-lost twins who, shipwrecked and separated 33 years earlier, happen to find themselves in the same city on the same day. It's a tale of swapped identities, misguided love, mistaken imprisonment and chaotic mishaps. Directed by Janine Watson, it is on at the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre until October 8. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au

