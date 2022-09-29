Also on at Canberra Museum and Gallery is Search for Paradise. Nolan's life and loves among the Heide circle of artists in the 1940s were at first his idea of Eden but then became his own personal hell. This time of intense passion and creativity fuelled a life-long fascination with the elusive notion of paradise and the consequences of its loss. Sidney Nolan: Search for Paradise examines one of the artist's deepest impulses and the journey of self-discovery it engendered. See: cmag.com.au

