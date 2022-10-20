"For me, the driver is not just removing the mask but asking can we do this treatment better," Professor Keall says. "It's like the evolution of any technology. We now have cars with anti-lock braking and collision-detection and we didn't have those in the past. In Star Trek when you see people in a machine that cures them you don't see them being bolted down under a mask. We are trying to imagine what the future looks like and how we get there."