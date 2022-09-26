The Canberra Times

Times Past: September 27, 1993

September 26 2022 - 7:30pm
On this day, the Canberra Times reported on one of the most iconic Grand Finals of all time. The 1993 Grand Final between the Broncos and St George that had to come up against Tina Turner and that song - You're Simply the Best - that was, and still is, so synonymous with Rugby League.

