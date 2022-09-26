Times Past: September 27, 1993

On this day, the Canberra Times reported on one of the most iconic Grand Finals of all time. The 1993 Grand Final between the Broncos and St George that had to come up against Tina Turner and that song - You're Simply the Best - that was, and still is, so synonymous with Rugby League.
While the article bemoaned about the cost for Tina Turner to come down under and perform a small tour as well as performing at the Grand Final, the 40,000 plus strong crowd all rose to their feet to help her sing a song that was seemingly made for the fans.
It was reported that Tina was getting a cool $2 million for her efforts, as well as other costs being dished out for props such as flags for the crowds to wave when prompted during the singer's performance.
Not to be out done, the Broncos turned on their own performance to win back-to-back Grand Final appearances with a 14-6 win over St George Dragons.
The famous and great coach Wayne Bennett wasn't confident to begin with but, as always, was humble with the win. He did allow himself to take a victory lap of the grounds with his team, something which he had chosen not to do the previous year saying: "It was their moment again this time, but I felt like I wanted to do the lap... you never know when the next chance might come along".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.