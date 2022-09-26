The Canberra Times
Canberra busker Wallace Nya Quoibia faces ACT Supreme Court trial for rape after finding drunk woman at Glebe Park

By Toby Vue
Updated September 26 2022 - 9:38am, first published 9:00am
Canberra busker Wallace Nya Quoibia has pleaded not guilty to engaging in sexual intercourse without consent. Picture by Rohan Thomson

A woman broke down in tears as she told police about finding a busker allegedly on top of her after she "blacked out" at Mooseheads, but her aunties were told the accused rescued her instead.

Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.

