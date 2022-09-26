Joe Tapine will remain a Canberra Raider for the next five years, and shared what made him choose the capital over other lucrative NRL offers.
The club made the re-signing announcement on Monday after reports leaked on the weekend that the star prop off contract next season had agreed to a four-year extension worth $3.4 million.
Already contracted until the end of the 2023 season, the new deal will see Tapine remain with the Raiders until the end of 2027.
"I'm looking forward to what the future brings," Tapine said.
"Me and my wife are happy here and to be part of this club for the long-term is something special.
"I remember a conversation I had with Stick (Ricky Stuart) - he said I'll play 250 games here and that's one of my goals.
"I want to try and play as many games as I can for this club and be up there with some of the great players."
The New Zealander attracted interest from several other NRL clubs before signing the dotted line with the Raiders.
But Tapine said Canberra was the only place he really wanted to be.
"People were talking about me moving, but there was strong bonds I've created here with the players and staff," he said.
"It would have been tough to move away from here and that went into me and my wife's decision-making - being comfortable and happy around people [here].
"Me and my wife want to raise a family and Canberra is a beautiful spot to do that.
"When people think of Canberra, they just think of the cold. But the city is nice, it's clean, it's got everything you need, everything is close and not busy like Sydney.
"You're close to everyone too, like I can pop over to Paps' house and have dinner with him - it's a real tight-knit group."
Tapine now has the longest contract of any player at the Raiders and wants to continue his role as a leader next season.
"It's a lot of hard work paying off and getting recognition for that," he said.
"It's all about being consistent and backing it up next year and the year after that. I'm looking forward to the challenge.
"I've always wanted to be a leader here and I'll still grow off the leadership group. There are still senior players ahead of me but I'll keep pushing."
Tapine finished the 2022 regular season with the most post-contact metres in the NRL (1731) and the fourth-most run metres (4125).
His stellar year saw him claim the Raiders' top honour of the Mal Meninga Medal.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT:
He was also voted by his peers into the Rugby League Players Association's 2022 NRL Dream Team, and was one of six Raiders selected into the 34-man Kiwi squad for the upcoming Rugby League World Cup.
Raiders chief executive Don Furner was thrilled to lock in the 28-year-old forward on a long-term deal.
"There's no doubt Joe has had his best season in the NRL in 2022 and we're very excited to have him re-commit to the club," Furner said.
"His development on and off the field has been something that we're very proud of and we know he will continue to be one of the most valuable parts of our side in the future.
"We wish Joe all the best on his upcoming World Cup campaign with New Zealand and we can't wait to see him back on the field for the Raiders for the next five seasons."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.