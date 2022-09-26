A 14-year-old who allegedly pointed a gun at a security staff member at Gungahlin Village on Wednesday has been arrested.
ACT Policing said officers attended the marketplace after they received reports two young people produced what appeared to be a firearm at one of the shopping centre's staff.
CCTV footage was allegedly used to identify the teenager, who was then arrested in their home in a nearby suburb.
Police allegedly later located the firearm, identified as a gel blaster, at the home of a friend of the 14-year-old.
The teen has been charged with possessing a firearm in a public place.
The involvement of the second individual is still under investigation.
The 14-year-old was transferred to Bimberri Youth Justice Centre and is due to appear before the ACT Childrens Court at a later date.
Police are asking anyone with further information about the incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously. Please quote 7222746.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
