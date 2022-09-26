The Canberra Times
Teen allegedly pointed gel blaster gun at security at Gungahlin Village

Updated September 26 2022 - 1:53am, first published 12:52am
A 14-year-old who allegedly pointed a gun at a security staff member at Gungahlin Village on Wednesday has been arrested.

