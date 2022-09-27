Times Past: September 28, 1960

There are approximately 467,000 people currently living in this great city. However the housing pinch was all too familiar even on this day in 1960.
Senator McCallum (NSW liberal) stated that "Canberra's development was so extensive that the possibility of it spreading over the whole of the ACT, and even outside, could not be excluded".
Senator McCallum was appointed chairman of the Select Committee to inquire into the development of Canberra in 1954.
He made the comments that Canberra had already expanded so much that it ceased to be a purely governmental city.
There was no need to worry about the apparent lack of industry in Canberra at the time as retail and tourism had helped to expand the Capital.
The Senator also emphasised the need to prepare for self-government even though it didn't seem that locals wanted to take on such responsibility.
The push to continue development for federal government departments in Canberra could not be understated.
In a flattering comment, the Senator even took the liberty of comparing Canberra to Washington as a capital and exceeding its initial planned development.
There was "no more time left to worry about these particular matters for Canberra, instead it was time for the citizens to determine their own affairs".
