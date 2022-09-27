The Canberra Times

Times Past: September 28, 1960

By Jess Hollingsworth
September 27 2022 - 7:30pm
There are approximately 467,000 people currently living in this great city. However the housing pinch was all too familiar even on this day in 1960.

