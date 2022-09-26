The Canberra Times
'I say sorry': Veterans Affairs Minister apologises for failures of successive Australian governments

Harley Dennett
By Harley Dennett
Updated September 26 2022 - 8:07am, first published 4:15am
Veterans' Affairs Minister Matt Keogh. Picture by Elesa Kurtz.

Successive governments have failed serving personnel and their families and Australia's veteran suicide rate is a national tragedy, the Veterans' Affairs Minister Matt Keogh has told parliament and apologised on behalf of the government.

