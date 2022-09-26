While less than half of eligible ACT residents have received their fourth COVID-19 jab, the federal Health Minister has cautioned against waiting for the latest vaccine batch.
Only 44.5 per cent of eligible ACT residents, those over 30, have received four COVID immunisations.
This is a higher proportion of the population than any other state or territory, except Tasmania.
Health Minister Mark Butler said the newest Moderna vaccine - dubbed a "better" Omicron-specific booster - will be available soon.
The ACT government has said it will be available from October 10.
"We are now in a position where the TGA is batch testing the first variant vaccine for Australia, which is the Moderna vaccine," he said.
"That will be able to roll out over the coming couple of weeks.
"I do say to the Australian people take whatever booster is available to you now, they are all very effective."
Mr Butler said more than 5 million Australians had only two COVID vaccine doses, and were potentially no longer protected.
The federal government says it does not known how long a COVID-19 vaccine lasts, but recommends a third dose three months after receiving a second jab.
"The real challenge is for more people to take their third dose," Mr Butler said.
"There is still well over 5 million Australians who have gone well over six months since receiving their second dose, who have not yet had their third dose."
In the ACT, 80.3 per cent of the eligible population have had three doses and more than 99 per cent have received two COVID vaccines.
This is a higher uptake than other jurisdictions, except for WA.
A third booster, which would be the fifth vaccine, is also available for people who are severely immunocompromised.
The minister also recently announced that federal government COVID-19 support will likely continue into 2023.
The funding includes another $840 million to protect aged care homes.
The ACT has had more than 205,000 COVID cases since March 2020, new numbers reveal.
The area with the most infections since January 2021 are Belconnen, followed by Gungahlin and then Tuggeranong.
Meanwhile, Canberra Health Services will ease health facility visitor caps from Monday.
Patients were be allowed more two visitors per day, but there are still some restrictions in place.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
