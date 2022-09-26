Not long ago our four federal Labor representatives and ACT Labor MLAs hit the news to promote the ACT/NT ALP backbencher private members' bill before it went through the House of Representatives.
Many voters would expect the government to now move far more efficiently and transparently to ensure the territories are unchained from the 1997 "Andrews bill" well before Christmas ("Pocock to push for territory rights vote", canberratimes.com.au, September 26), and be seen to collaborate with a key ACT ally who has advocated very consistently and publicly on this matter since before the election.
The current lapse in public enthusiasm by Labor to prioritise this legislative reform suggests some hard-headed intervention is needed internally about parliamentary party machine plans concerning upcoming priorities and other planned "announcables", so that the bill passes in the Senate in the current sitting period.
The government needs to reflect on the local optics and impacts of not getting this simple, yet significant legislative change made as soon as possible.
The Labor team has also had plenty of time to shore up votes in the Senate.
Simon Cowan and Glenn Fahey ("Teaching our teachers to solve a puzzling education conundrum", canberratimes.com.au, September 24) have identified initial teacher education improvement as a crucial step in arresting educational decline. While there may be some merit in improving initial teacher education that is no consolation for students already at school.
If it is the case that new teachers are not being taught how to teach reading in the classroom, I doubt that that goes for all current teachers.
I am not sure if Simon and Glenn are aware of the amount of training of new methods and programs that occurs for existing teachers in schools outside class hours. It is continuous. Reading programs, certainly take high priority.
But for now, it is strongly suggested that schools have enough good quality take home readers that are both phonics based but also engaging, as well as some culturally inclusive levelled readers. Computer reading programs should not take the place of home reading books entirely as there is much to be said for the tangible reader.
The kinesthetics of the child managing the reader without distractions is useful.
As schools advise, the one-on-one reading of these is imperative. It consolidates and further develops the learning of reading. Parents need to hear their children read, assisting with sounding out, blending and discussion of meaning.
The learning of reading is a joint responsibility.
Once again I read in the paper of our local courts letting repeat and/or risky offenders out on bail or with reduced sentences.
Hats off to our local police who try hard to deal with the endless repeat and new offenders while the courts, time and time again, allow repeat offenders out on bail or simply free.
I honestly don't know why the police bother; it seems a futile exercise.
Perhaps the courts have more compassion for the criminals than their victims.
The report "Gardens the secret to climate change fight" (September 26, p18) described how botanic gardens, and gardens in general, can be valuable assets in combating climate change.
The most effective gardens are those containing native tree species. Not only do the trees remove climate-heating carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, their shade and their expiration of water vapour have active cooling effects all year round. For those reasons, both city-centre and suburban areas should have as large an area as possible devoted to parks and gardens ("green spaces").
In Australia, and many other countries, the trend is towards more and larger buildings and paved areas, and smaller and fewer green spaces. There is also a trend, including in Australia and the Amazon rainforests, of removing trees to make way for growing broadacre crops and grazing beef cattle.
Humanity is taking the environment in the opposite of the direction needed for its long-term survival.
On the face of it, the proposed "no body, no parole" legislation for convicted murderers in New South Wales might seem to be a very good idea. But what if a convicted murderer is innocent?
As someone who was a long-time community member of the Queensland Parole Board and then the NSW State Parole Authority and who, from time to time, had to deal with convicted murderers, I wonder happens if a person convicted of murder, largely on the basis of forensic evidence, is later found to be not guilty?
If legislation in NSW makes it mandatory, as is currently the case in some states, for all convicted murderers to reveal the whereabouts of the body (or bodies) what is an innocent person to do?
Do they continue to protest their innocence and never be granted parole or do they falsely claim to be guilty and make up an unlikely story about the whereabouts of the body (or bodies)?
Who would want to be faced with such a dilemma?
With reference to Wal Pywell's letter EVs (Letters, September 22) which stated charging times are still the biggest impediment to EV use and that an EV couldn't travel to Melbourne from Canberra in less than a day.
Utter rubbish.
I have done that journey in an electric vehicle and I had to charge three times. Twice for 10 minutes and once for 20 minutes. Had I been driving a petrol car on an eight hour trip I would also have stopped at least three times for a break.
I refer to the historical revisionism undertaken by the Greens on the climate wars since the election.
The climate wars were initiated by the Greens by their refusal to support the Rudd government's ETS in 2007; a purely short sighted act of political opportunism.
Many credible journalists have been reminding current Greens in the federal parliament of their betrayal of the Australian people. It is incumbent on the past Greens leadership Dr Brown, Mr Di Natale and the current Greens party room to formally apologise to the Australian people in the spirit of truth telling and as a matter of urgency.
Felix MacNeill (Letters, September 20) used the term "cost-effective transit-oriented development" to describe light rail.
Cost-effective is definitely not a term usually applied to light rail, but then I realised what he meant is that light rail allowed ACT Govt to evict public housing tenants and move them to the outer burbs thus allowing towers of shoddy private apartments to be built. This may have some fiscal, if not compelling or moral merit.
Applying the same scorched earth policy to Stage 2 of light rail will not be so easy.
Signs around the Woden Town Centre currently proclaim "we're upgrading these roads". What that seems to mean is a total dog's breakfast of extra traffic lights, a labyrinth of many blocked off lanes and a large section of Callam Street permanently closed to cars. That's not "upgrading" in my opinion. We apparently have the coming of light rail to Woden to thank for this mess.
This shambles is about to be put in the shade by the monstrous government plan to raise London Circuit, causing huge traffic chaos and at vast expense, just so the tram can make it up a fairly insignificant incline.
When are Messrs Barr and Rattenbury going to answer the many concerns and questions of Canberra voters regarding the proposed next stages of light rail? When are we going to hear a single word from the putative Liberal opposition on this egregious issue?
Chris Richards (Letters, September 22 Potholes a "woke" issue) is bravely writing in defence of potholes, implying that some drivers are whingers for complaining about them.
He says "the government already pays out for damage caused by them". This must be a very expensive, inefficient and unsatisfactory solution. Wouldn't it be better, and maybe cheaper, if roads were regularly maintained so that fewer potholes occurred?
I hope that no one on an e-scooter or motor bike gets seriously injured by crashing into a pothole. They're very hard to see, especially at night.
Charging times for EVs appears to be an issue. For the uninformed, can anyone explain why a reversed propeller at the front of the car couldn't be used to generate power from the wind as the vehicle moves forward?
To the EV critic (Letters, September 22) who says he would need a day plus to travel from Canberra to Melbourne. I have done it several times in under 12 hours in a car with a 300km range. You just need planning and good luck with the chargers. More charging stations would help.
I don't challenge Vince Patulny's calculations on the lengths of the reigns of Elizabeth II and Louis XIV, (Letters, September 22) but I do question his view that they "served". "Sponged" would be a better term.
Alas, Vince Patulny (Letters, September 22) missed the point of the announcers' comment that the late Queen was the longest "serving" European monarch. While not challenging the accuracy of Vince's mathematics, one would ask how a four-year-old, in his "couches royales" (king's diapers), actually served (as opposed to reigned). The announcers got it right.
Perhaps the ACT government needs to undertake a Canberra-wide consultation on the desirability of urban infill and densification ("Urban infill dwellings cheaper for govt.", canberratimes.com.au, September 21). It really is a no brainer to slow urban sprawl. A government led public conversation on the issue could bring Canberrans to accept that the time for city spread is over.
Chris Richards, in his reply to my letter about potholes of September 22, accused me of being a "woke bloke"? Wow. It's easy to avoid potholes without changing lanes if you can see the hole. It would take five minutes to paint around each hole and, if done in off-peak periods, there would be minimal disruption to traffic.
All of a sudden, with Putin taking the war in Europe to the next level, a level that threatens the whole world, issues like whether we need stage two of the light rail, or whether oldies (like me), or indeed anyone, should ride electric scooters seem rather less important.
We should all use less electricity. Many homes keep their front door lit the whole evening. If we mandated sensor lamps we could save a lot of energy. Perhaps government and planning authorities could look into this?
I must confess I don't blame 30-something Russian reservists who would rather break a leg than die for Putin. While it's not exactly the Stalingrad spirit it is indicative of the esteem in which this bloody war criminal is held by his own people. Let's hope the mad monk of Moscow doesn't hit the red button.
