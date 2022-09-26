The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Greens emphasis on climate and social justice welcome

By The Canberra Times
Updated September 27 2022 - 2:11am, first published September 26 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federal Greens leader Adam Bandt. Picture by Karleen Minney.

Although almost 300 years have passed since Voltaire popularised an old Italian proverb to the effect that all too often the pursuit of the perfect was the enemy of the good, the aphorism is as true now as it was then.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.