Although almost 300 years have passed since Voltaire popularised an old Italian proverb to the effect that all too often the pursuit of the perfect was the enemy of the good, the aphorism is as true now as it was then.
An excellent example was the Rudd government's attempt in 2009 to introduce an emission trading scheme. The Australian Greens, under the then leadership of Bob Brown, said "thanks, but no thanks - we want something better". The ALP was unable to negotiate a compromise with the LNP and as a result the country has been effectively without a coherent climate policy for more than a decade.
This was at the forefront of many people's minds only recently when Labor, fresh from its election victory, wanted to legislate its new 43 per cent emissions target. The Greens, under Adam Bandt, adopted a more pragmatic approach this time around.
While they didn't exactly wave through Labor's target, which was a vast improvement on what had been set under the Abbott-Turnbull-Morrison regime, the Greens were prepared to run with it just so long as it was a floor and not a ceiling.
This willingness to be flexible was both welcome and essential given time is running out to reduce carbon dioxide emissions to the point necessary to keep global heating at manageable levels for the remainder of the century.
Labor, as the party in office, has a clear obligation to reduce emissions as quickly as possible while, at the same time, keeping the lights on. An overly ambitious emissions reduction target that wrought havoc on both the economy and people's quality of life would quickly find itself bereft of support.
That's why, for the short term at least, some fossil fuels - especially gas - will have a role to play in electricity generation in this country. Both Labor and the LNP are aware that until renewables, in conjunction with storage, are able to meet baseload power needs at an acceptable price there will still be a need for fossil fuels.
This was illustrated by the impact of the spike in gas prices as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine seven months ago on local electricity prices. The gas shock also created fears of widespread blackouts on the eastern seaboard.
In a Europe that had effectively outsourced its energy needs to Russia there have been moves to recommission mothballed coal, gas and nuclear power stations as the continent heads into winter.
While these developments have been seized upon by many of the vocal "fossil fools" who believe global warming is a conspiracy, a myth, or both, they are actually an argument to step up investment in green technologies and renewables in order to wean Australia and the rest of the world off fossil fuels as soon as possible.
It is hard then to fault Mr Bandt's ongoing commitment to stopping new gas and coal projects and to winding down existing operations as quickly as practicable.
If, as a result of a short term emergency, fossil fuels became entrenched as a long term energy solution then this country, which is already performing poorly on emissions reductions on almost any metric you care to name, would have taken one step forward and at least two steps back.
While it is easy, and perhaps even partially correct, for their critics to take pot shots at the Greens for their so called "aspirational" climate and energy policies, that doesn't mean the party which represents 12.3 per cent of Australian voters isn't making a valuable contribution.
By broadening the terms of the debate to include unpopular, but arguably necessary, options the Greens make it difficult for the major parties to dominate the agenda and keep on kicking the can down the road.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.