In a move to address the nationwide shortage of teachers, the Albanese government has launched a review into how teaching is taught at universities to be headed by the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sydney Mark Scott.
The Education Minister Jason Clare is to announce the Teacher Education Expert Panel on Thursday, saying "there aren't many jobs more important than being a teacher and we don't have enough of them."
Federal education department modelling, in the teacher workforce shortages issues paper, shows the demand for high school teachers will exceed the supply of new graduate teachers by 4,100 between 2021 to 2025. Enrolments in initial teacher education had declined by 8 per cent and completions declined by 17 per cent between 2017 and 2020, contributing to the lack of teachers in an ageing workforce.
Mr Clare said the expert panel and its review follows last month's Teacher Workforce Shortage Roundtable in Canberra where Australia's education ministers heard an urgent need to improve initial teacher education as a key issue in training and retaining younger teachers. Ministers had committed to developing a National Teacher Workforce Action Plan to increase the number of people entering and remaining in the teaching profession.
The Federal Minister described teacher education as "screaming out for reform", but universities later warned against meddling with teaching degrees saying significant reform had only just been implemented.
Mr Clare has asked the panel to look at the performance and funding of initial teacher education and how it can deliver "effective classroom ready graduates". He has also asked how the quality of practical experience in teaching can be improved, as well as making a better experience of postgraduate initial teacher education for mid-career entrants.
Professor Scott welcomed the role and the opportunity to tackle the challenge.
"I look forward to starting this important work alongside the expert panel," he said in a statement.
"Our review will identify the role of universities in helping Australia to address the projected teacher shortage by improving the educational experience of our future teachers, so they are ready and raring to undertake one of the most important roles in society."
Professor Scott is a former Secretary of the NSW Department of Education, Managing Director of the ABC and he started his career as a teacher.
He will head a six person panel including Emeritus Professor Bill Loudon, former Teacher of the Year Rebecca West, President of the Australia Council of the Deans of Education Professor Michele Simons, former Principal of the Year Andrew Peach and Jenny Donovan, the CEO of Australian Education Research Organisation.
The expert panel will have nine months to complete its review with Mr Clare expecting a report including recommendations before the end of the financial year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.