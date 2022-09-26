The Canberra Times

Mark Scott to lead review into how teaching is taught at university

By Karen Barlow
Updated September 26 2022 - 6:07am, first published 6:06am
Professor Mark Scott. Picture supplied.

In a move to address the nationwide shortage of teachers, the Albanese government has launched a review into how teaching is taught at universities to be headed by the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sydney Mark Scott.

