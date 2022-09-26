The Canberra Times
What is debt-trap diplomacy and is China taking advantage of developing countries

By Adam Triggs
Updated September 26 2022 - 6:18am, first published 6:12am
China's lending to developing countries has increased by a whopping four-fold since 2010. Picture Shutterstock

Developing countries are feeling the pinch. Food prices, inflation, interest rates and the US dollar are all going up. Their economic growth and ability to repay debts are going down.

