Let's get the annoying stuff over with. The hackers trying to blackmail Optus after stealing private data on 11 million customers say they have destroyed the information.
Maybe they have and maybe they haven't - would you trust the word of a thief?
And they seemed to blame Optus when they said that they would have told it about the gap in its system if the company had offered a reward for identifying vulnerabilities (a bug bounty).
You might think that's a bit like a thief saying: "I wouldn't have stolen your car if you had paid me for telling you the door was unlocked."
But on a more uplifting note: the adverts for a Voice for Indigenous people to Parliament have started running, and there is a wonderful moment in the first one.
The one-minute video starts with an Aboriginal elder (Pitjantjatjara and Nyungar man Trevor Jamieson) telling a group of children how First Peoples achieved their voice with the help of Australians everywhere.
"I've got a story to tell you," he begins. "It's about how these people - the first people - got a voice."
People of different ethnic backgrounds then tell children about the First Peoples of this island continent, and how they did get a voice.
Except that, as we know, they didn't.
The tone then changes. Mr Jamieson re-appears and says: "No voice. No say in matters which affected them. It wasn't right."
The story continues, imagining how Aboriginal people did get a Voice, as though they actually had.
At the end of the video, a child's voice asks: "Is that story true?"
And there is the most poignant of pauses. It is a fraction of a second but it hangs in the air long enough to moisten all but the hardest eyes.
And then the narrator says: "It could be." He says it, as I heard it, with a hint of sadness but also hope.
No doubt, we all see things differently - and I admit I'm a bit weepy - but I defy anyone not to be moved.
On a completely different matter: I've just been for a walk in the rain and it reminded me just how lovely a walk in the rain can be. But then again, I'm an Old South Walian and we know about rain in Wales.
We Welsh have different ways of describing different types of rain (a bit like Inuit peoples in northern Canada are said to have 50 words for snow).
Today's rain was "glaw man" in Welsh - small rain, that fine rain which is almost a mist but still big enough to pitter-patter on the brim of a good Australian hat.
There is nothing better than walking in soft rain. I once read that Charles and Camilla (as they once were) enjoyed walking together in the rain.
Then I knew that they were a close couple who loved each other.
HAVE YOUR SAY:
First, a little harrumph: should we be grateful that the people who stole Optus customers' details have deleted them (if indeed they have)? (Spoiler alert: No).
They also implied that some fault lay with Optus: they would have alerted the company to its vulnerability if it had a secure method to contact or a bug bounty.
Hmmm.
Were you moved by the Voice advert?
Am I alone (apart from King Charles and the Queen Consort) in enjoying a walk in the rain?
Email us: echidna@theechidna.com.au
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
- A post claiming to be from the hackers who stole the records of 11 million Optus customers said they had deleted the information.
"Too many eyes. We will not sale [sic] data to anyone. We cant if we even want to: personally deleted data from drive (Only copy)," the group said.
- The government's new anti-corruption body would cost $262 million over four years, according to Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus.
- A NASA spacecraft (with specialist guidance from Australian tracking systems) has crashed into a deep space asteroid in a dress rehearsal for the day a giant rock threatens to slam into Earth.
Cheers broke out in the NASA bunker when the test was deemed a success.
THEY SAID IT:
"The quality of mercy is not strained.
It droppeth as the gentle rain from heaven
Upon the place beneath. It is twice blest:
It blesseth him that gives and him that takes"
- Shakespeare in The Merchant of Venice.
YOU SAID IT: Daniel blames the technological revolution for the current global disruption: "Now we're at the mercy of the Internet," he emails. "Maybe, I'll just cast my new mobile phone into my barbecue and live like an Echidna." Maybe is the important word there, Daniel.
Chris has some words of wisdom: "We do a lot of sniping from the sidelines rather than engaging in more robust discussion or debate with the breadth of views out there. We can't afford to marginalise minorities of any kind in democracy because that's where discontent develops. We must acknowledge their concerns and find ways to be inclusive."
And how can I not put Bruce's comment in: "Usually I don't bother to send in comments on what I read in The Echidna and other publications, but one of the best things I've read in the media is your paragraph: 'We can stop demonising people in the other camp. Disagreement over, say, tax or an integrity commission or policy on climate change can be tolerated in a democracy. But the undermining of democracy shouldn't be. Democracy is the thing we have to preserve.'"
Finally, a big thank you to Judy. She cheered me up: "I feel pessimistic about the world at the moment too, but yesterday I went for a walk in my local nature park in Canberra and I saw an echidna! I've been walking there for 35 years and it's the first time I have seen an echidna. It cheered me up!"
And here it is:
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
