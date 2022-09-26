The Canberra Times

Protesters demand monarchy be abolished

By Mibenge Nsenduluka and Robyn Wuth
September 26 2022 - 6:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federal Greens senator Lidia Thorpe is leading hundreds of protesters in Melbourne. (Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS)

The Australian flag has been covered in blood and burned at a series of anti-monarchy rallies across the country.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.