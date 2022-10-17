Angie Scarth-Johnson could walk through the streets of Canberra and few heads would turn.
A name largely unknown to most Australians, the teenager enjoys a degree of anonymity in her home town.
It's a situation the defies her status as a superstar of the rock-climbing world, Scarth-Johnson making a habit of achieving things no other Australian woman has achieved.
So it should come as no surprise the 18 year old was a finalist in the young achiever category at the upcoming Women in Sport Awards this week.
Olympic swimming champion Kaylee McKeown won the category on the same night basketball legend Lauren Jackson was inducted into the Hall of Fame and Madison de Rozario was named athlete of the year.
Scarth-Johnson was still pinching herself just to be nominated.
"I never thought I'd end up here when I started climbing," Scarth-Johnson said. "I don't even feel good enough to be sat next to those names. It's pretty incredible to be a finalist for this award."
While Scarth-Johnson is shocked to be considered on par with athletes of that calibre, her achievements make it clear she belongs at that level.
Rock climbing uses a grading system to determine the difficulty level of a climb. While a number of factors contribute to the ultimate grade, put simply, the higher the number, the more challenging the climb.
Having started climbing at the age of seven, she was breaking world records just two years later.
As a 12 year old, Scarth-Johnson became the second Australian woman to complete a grade 34 climb and the only Australian to do so multiple times.
The talent didn't stop there, however, and after years of preparation recently became the first Australian female to scale a grade 35 climb. She then added a second and a third for good measure.
"It feels great to know I could break that barrier," the climber said. "When I was growing up, it always seemed impossible, no other woman had done it.
"To have broken that barrier, younger me would have found that pretty cool."
Having broken down barriers and completed climbs previously considered impossible for women, Scarth-Johnson has developed into a role model for emerging female climbers across the world.
It's a position the teenager is proud to be in, particularly given many of her role models growing up were men.
Having reached dizzying highs in recent years, Scarth-Johnson does not plan on slowing down any time soon.
She is currently back in Australia for a quick break, before launching into full training. The teenager spends much of the year based in Spain.
Scarth-Johnson's focus will soon turn to adding a couple more grade 35 climbs to her resume before she steps it up a notch and chases a grade 36 rock face.
And the 18 year old is determined to take the next generation of teenage climbers along for the ride.
"I looked up to other men growing up," she said. "We had strong women, but the men were climbing above the hardest level of a woman at the time.
"It's nice to know there's now a woman at that same level that was never there before.
"To now become a role model is awesome. I hope I can be a good role model for the other young girls in a growing sport, it's still so new in Australia."
While she is able to enjoy a relative degree of anonymity in Australia, that is quickly changing.
The introduction of sport climbing to the Olympics has seen the popularity of the activity boom.
Suddenly climbing gyms are packed on a daily basis and the more adventurous are spending their spare time seeking out the best natural rock faces the nation has to offer.
While she currently has no plans to change her focus from free climbing to sport climbing to pursue her Olympic dream, Scarth-Johnson refused to rule out a shift in the future.
"I like to keep it very open," Scarth-Johnson said. "I don't like to say I'm not going to do something, I like to keep my options open.
"If I complete a project or am at a crossroads and have the opportunity to choose where I want to go, I couldn't say I won't do it.
"At the moment I'm looking at staying and completing more outdoor projects."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
