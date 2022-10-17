The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra's Angie Scarth-Johnson nominated in Women in Sport Awards

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated October 17 2022 - 1:04am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angie Scarth-Johnson has scaled peaks no other woman has successfully completed. Picture by Jan Novak

Angie Scarth-Johnson could walk through the streets of Canberra and few heads would turn.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.