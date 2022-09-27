The Canberra Times
Brendan Nelson leaving War Memorial Council for new Boeing role: reports

Doug Dingwall
By Doug Dingwall
Updated September 27 2022 - 3:14am, first published 2:00am
Brendan Nelson, the War Memorial Council's chair. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Brendan Nelson will leave his role as the War Memorial council's chair as he takes up a new position in London overseeing Boeing's international businesses, according to reports.

