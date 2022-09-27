Brendan Nelson will leave his role as the War Memorial council's chair as he takes up a new position in London overseeing Boeing's international businesses, according to reports.
Dr Nelson returned to the memorial and joined its council in April this year after departing the institution at the expiry of his term as director at the end of 2019. He was elected the council's chair soon after joining the memorial council.
The former Liberal party leader and Howard-era defence minister has accepted a role in London as president of Boeing International and a member of the company's leadership executive council.
A Boeing spokesperson on Tuesday confirmed Dr Nelson had been appointed to the position. He is expected to begin the role in early 2023.
Dr Nelson became president of Boeing Australia, New Zealand and South Pacific in February 2020, and was War Memorial director from 2012 to 2019.
READ MORE:
His appointment to lead the war memorial council positioned him to serve through the memorial's controversial $550-million redevelopment plans - a project he championed as its director.
However his departure would require the war memorial's council to elect a new chair to oversee the institution through its expansion, including the construction of the new Anzac Hall.
Dr Nelson replaced businessman and former memorial chair Kerry Stokes on the council on April 5, and was appointed its leader later that month.
Mr Stokes stood down after 15 years on the council, including as chair for more than six years.
Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' public service editor. He writes about government and federal politics, and has an interest in integrity, industrial relations and foreign affairs. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au
Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' public service editor. He writes about government and federal politics, and has an interest in integrity, industrial relations and foreign affairs. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.