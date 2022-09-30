A street on the north side of the lake has topped the list as the most expensive street in Canberra, beating illustrious strips like Mugga Way to take the title.
Ray White Group has analysed recent sales data to determine the top-tier streets and suburbs in Canberra.
While Forrest is the most expensive suburb with a median house price of more than $3 million, the territory's most expensive streets are to be found elsewhere.
Cobby Street in Campbell was named the most expensive street based on sales for the three years to September 2022, with a median house price of $4,232,250.
The sale of 10 Cobby Street for $4,602,000 in June skyrocketed the street to its luxury status and broke a suburb record in the meantime.
Peter Walker of Ray White Canberra sold the home at auction, which had four active bidders.
He said the sale price didn't come as a surprise given Cobby Street's position.
"It was a 2300-square-metre block and it had a million dollars worth of landscaping ... but the big thing is the location of Cobby Street," he said.
"You overlook the city, you look back towards the Brindabellas and you're just around the corner from the airport.
"For a lot of people, [Cobby Street] is a bit of a secret. People don't realise it's there until they drive up and down it."
Jansz Crescent in Griffith came in second with a median house price of $4.2 million. The highest sale price for the street was set in March when 51 Jansz Crescent sold for $4.75 million.
Selling agent Theo Koutsikamanis of Bastion Property Group said tree-lined Jansz Crescent is a highly sought-after pocket.
"It's walking distance to Grammar [School], Manuka, everything the inner south has to offer," he said.
Known as Canberra's 'Golden Mile', Mugga Way in Red Hill came in third place with a median house price of $3.75 million.
While there is more than 100 homes on the stretch of road, one eye-watering sale price of $8 million in 2020 boosted the street's median price.
Talbot Street in Forrest ($3,527,500) and Turner Place in Yarralumla ($2,925,000) rounded out Ray White's top five list.
Mario Sanfrancesco of Blackshaw Manuka has led plenty of premium property sales across Canberra and said many interstate buyers seek out homes on these streets.
"These streets are very well known, particularly Mugga Way, it's the equivalent to the Wolseley Road of Point Piper [in Sydney]," he said.
"There are a couple of other streets where they're so tightly held - the properties don't change hands for five or six decades. So there are some other very exclusive, desirable pockets - you just don't see the transactions occur as readily."
Looking at Canberra suburbs, Forrest had the highest median house price based on sales for the 12 months to August, at $3.43 million.
O'Malley followed with a house price median of $2.75 million, slightly ahead of Red Hill where the median was $2,507,500.
The most expensive Canberra suburb for units was Isaacs, with a median sale price of $980,000.
While the ACT property market has slowed since the highs of 2021, agents say there is still plenty of steam in the premium sector.
Mr Sanfrancesco said buyers in the top end of the market generally have a desire to hold onto their homes for generations.
"If it's the right location, the right property, the recent sales data can go out the window and the mindset of 'what is it going to take for me to secure it?' comes into play," he said.
Mr Sanfrancesco holds a positive outlook for the remainder of the year.
"There's no doubt we'll see the Canberra record smashed most likely this year and then we'll see many sales beyond the $10 million mark, I'd say," he said.
Mr Koutsikamanis said there are local buyers in the market who will pay a premium in Canberra's inner-city locations.
"I'm negotiating an off-market sale in the inner south at the moment that's close to $6 million for knock-down [rebuild property]," he said.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
