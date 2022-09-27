The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Digest

The Informer: NASA's asteroid zapper seems to work but Optus' anti-hacking wall doesn't

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated September 27 2022 - 6:52am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The asteroid NASA crashed a spacecraft into, left, and the Optus security breach keeps developing. File picture

Somebody somewhere out there is playing games with Optus - and, more importantly, with us.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.