Somebody somewhere out there is playing games with Optus - and, more importantly, with us.
A person claiming to be the hacker who stole the records of 11 million Optus customers said they had deleted the information (which included passport, Medicare and driver's licence numbers, dates of birth, home addresses and information about whether a person is renting or living with parents).
The group (assuming it is a group) dropped its blackmail attempt where it was seeking one million US dollars (about 1.5 million Aussie dollars).
"Too many eyes. We will not sale [sic] data to anyone. We cant if we even want to: personally deleted data from drive (Only copy)," the group or person said.
It said it would have alerted Optus to its vulnerability if the company had a secure method to contact or a bug bounty.
Talking of integrity, the government's new anti-corruption body would cost $262 million over four years, according to Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus.
"This funding will ensure that the commission has the staff, capabilities and capacity to properly consider referrals and allegations, conduct timely investigations and undertake corruption prevention and education activities," Mr Dreyfus said.
A NASA spacecraft (with specialist guidance from Australian tracking systems) has crashed into a deep space asteroid in a dress rehearsal for the day a giant rock threatens to slam into Earth.
The multimillion-dollar rocket collided head-on with an asteroid the size of the Great Pyramid of Giza this morning.
The test was to determine if intentionally crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid is an effective way to change its course.
Cheers broke out in the NASA bunker when the test was deemed a success.
THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
