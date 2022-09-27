The Canberra Times
Canberra Capitals star Dekeiya Cohen throws support behind fellow Baylor alumni Brittney Griner's prison release calls

Isobel Cootes
Isobel Cootes
September 27 2022 - 7:30pm
Canberra Capitals' import Dekeiya Cohen is sending support to a fellow Baylor Bears teammate Brittney Griner. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Canberra Capitals' import Dekeiya Cohen is throwing her support behind calls to release her fellow Baylor University alumni Brittney Griner from a Russian prison.

Isobel Cootes

Isobel Cootes

Journalist

Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.

