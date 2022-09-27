Canberra Capitals' import Dekeiya Cohen is throwing her support behind calls to release her fellow Baylor University alumni Brittney Griner from a Russian prison.
It came hours after Griner's and Cohen's former coach at the Texas college, Kim Mulkey, refused to comment on the US star's detainment at a press conference in the US.
Cohen did not take to the court with Griner in Bears colours, as she joined the university in 2014 and missed Griner's senior year.
But said she felt former Bears had gotten behind release calls for Griner because it hit close to home.
"I see a lot of us reposting stuff and just being in support of her," Cohen said.
"I met her a few times and she's a really great person. And I met her wife also, so to have that happen to them, this is kind of close to home.
"So I think all of us are kind of coming together to rally for her, definitely in support of her."
Ahead of the FIBA World Cup, Team USA declared they wanted to win the event in their imprisoned teammate's honour, and left Griner's number 15 jersey unassigned for the Sydney tournament.
Top basketballers and WNBA stars have also been supporting the call for the eight-time WNBA All-Star's release following her detainment in February.
Griner was stopped by Russian authorities after they found vape cartridges with cannabis oil concentrate in her luggage, before she was sentenced to nine years in prison in August.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT:
Griner's US teammates could face the Opals in the World Cup finals, and although Cohen finds herself in Australia with the Capitals after touching down in Canberra, she will still be barracking for the red, white and blue.
But if it can't be them, the Opals are her next choice as a familiar face is suiting up in the green and gold.
She co-captained Baylor with former Capital Kristy Wallace, and Cohen said it was amazing to see her excelling on the world stage.
"Team USA should win, but if not I'd be happy if Australia wins too, because they're a great team and I know one of players," she said.
"[Wallace] is my old college teammate, so I'd be happy to see her win too.
"I was there our senior night when she tore her ACL the first time, so just to see her come back from that and be in the World Cup representing her country. It's just crazy to me."
The 26-year-old forward began pre-season training with the Capitals this week ahead of the 2022-23 WNBL season, and said it was everything she expected so far.
"It's a high level league and that's what I expected, and I like it," Cohen said.
"We actually have really good chemistry as a team, even though it's still early on.
"We're still learning each other's style of play but we're all good basketball players, so we're making the adjustments pretty quickly."
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.