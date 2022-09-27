The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

'I'm going to push for it': Canberra United's Michelle Heyman eyes a return to the Matildas for the 2023 World Cup

Isobel Cootes
By Isobel Cootes
Updated September 27 2022 - 8:14am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra United's Michelle Heyman last played for the Matildas back in 2018, before announcing her retirement from the national squad in 2019. Picture by Graham Tidy

The highest goal-scorer in A-League Women's history wants to end her international hiatus to give the Matildas much-needed strikepower, revealing her desire to earn a World Cup call up next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isobel Cootes

Isobel Cootes

Journalist

Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.