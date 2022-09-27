The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Jack Kearns determined to return to rugby field despite gruesome injury

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated September 27 2022 - 7:21am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Kearns is determined to return to rugby after suffering a serious injury on the weekend. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

He suffered a gruesome injury that would turn many away from contact sport for good but Jack Kearns has vowed to return to the rugby field next season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.