He suffered a gruesome injury that would turn many away from contact sport for good but Jack Kearns has vowed to return to the rugby field next season.
Handed an opportunity to turn out for the ACT Brumbies in Saturday's practice match against the NSW Waratahs at St Edmund's College, the 22-year-old's dream quickly turned into a nightmare.
Just minutes after entering the fray, Kearns dislocated his ankle, fractured his fibula and tore his syndesmosis.
The Uni-Norths lock underwent surgery on Sunday and had a plate and six screws inserted into his fibula, along with wire to repair the syndesmosis and reattach the tibia and fibula.
While the match didn't go to plan, Kearns remains upbeat the situation.
"It was an awesome opportunity," he said. "I'm very glad I got the opportunity. I'm happy I got through that short amount of time on the field before the injury.
"I did a pretty good job on my ankle. It hurt, but the pain wasn't too bad. I'm feeling pretty good now."
Kearns will remain in a boot for the next six weeks before embarking on a gradual return to full activity.
While uncontracted, the Brumbies have offered to provide support throughout the process, including access to physios and doctors.
Kearns attended the team's training session on Monday and he was thankful for the way the group has rallied around him.
"The Brumbies have been brilliant to me," he said. "Stephen Larkham has been awesome. He said they'll support me through the whole process until I'm back on the field and I'll have a few more opportunities to show my worth.
"It was good to say hello to the boys on Monday and see what's going on, chat to Stephen and the staff."
A civil engineering student at ADFA, Kearns is in his final year of study before he joins the defence force full-time.
Upon graduating, he will join the Royal Australian Engineers and likely be stationed at a base across the country. The lock will then be deployed as either a combat engineer or a construction engineer.
While that could see him move away from Canberra, Kearns is determined to continue playing rugby wherever he's located.
"The army have been really good with accommodating any rugby opportunities I would like to follow," Kearns said.
"I'm confident I'll be fit and healthy for round one, whether that will be in Canberra or somewhere else I'm not sure."
