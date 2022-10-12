Well known chef, restaurateur and judge on My Kitchen Rules, Colin Fassnidge knows his onions.
Fassnidge established his reputation as one of Sydney's leading chefs with the Four in Hand hotel bistro in Paddington, before opening 4Fourteen.
He was keen to take on Channel 7's Kitchen Nightmares Australia, but, it was under the proviso he didn't have to be mean just for ratings.
"I had a couple of conditions", he says in his Irish brogue.
"The show fits me 100 per cent. I like the English version, but I don't like the American version. Being in restaurant business for over 30 years, I know how tough it is, and I said 'I don't want to blast people for the sake of TV'.
"You have to be tough to be kind, but this is their livelihood and their dream. Unfortunately, it sometimes turns into a nightmare."
A call out to cafe and restaurant owners doing it tough told them there was a show coming up which could help them.
"But I don't think they said it was Kitchen Nightmares," says Fassnidge.
According to the renowned chef: "To be a chef you have to have an ego, but you've got to know when to keep it in check".
Obviously the hospitality business was hit hard by the pandemic, so you would think those who reached out for help would be open to Fassnidge's advice as to how to fix their failing restaurants.
However, his strong opinions, mixed with a reasonable seasoning of expletives, are often rejected in no uncertain terms.
"I think it is tough to hear the truth," he says. "It's all they know, it's like someone coming into your house and saying 'I don't like your curtains'.
"A lot of people start a restaurant or cafe because they watch cookery shows and think it's nice, swanning around and drinking wine with customers.
"There is nothing easy to opening a restaurant. It's a trial by fire. You run out of food; order and prepare too much food; in hospitality you learn by your mistakes.
"I worked for some of the best restaurants, then I took over a shitty pub; earned two [Chefs} Hats and, worked 16 hours a day, six days a week. I'm glad I did it, but would I do it again? No."
He says some of the people are $300,000 in debt and sometimes it's better to just close the doors.
"Sometimes it's easier for the landlord to just turn off the lights. I love cooking, but I wouldn't do want to start a restaurant now."
Fassnidge says restaurateurs are up there with ambulance drivers for drugs, alcohol consumption, suicide and divorce.
"When you finish work, you are out at night, so that leads to other things, then they lead to divorce, and when the restaurant fails that leads to suicide."
His advice is for owners to visit other restaurants in the area.
"That's their competition. You have to look at the market, see whose coming in, watch the price range, check out local producers, put up a smaller menu instead of trying to please everyone, or yourself."
He believes diners have become more discerning.
"One it's expensive, but also, people cooked with their families during COVID. And, with interest rates going up if people are dining out, they want to spend their money on quality. "I hate people being ripped off."
He says with the glut of restaurants you can be the new favourite for a time and six months later, people are going down the road to eat out.
"I started the nose to tail menu and people loved it, then others jumped in and so we weren't as busy."
He believes the younger generation see all these ingredients on shows and are willing to try them.
"Stew was fancy in our house when I was growing up. The good thing about Australia is we have a lot of natural ingredients and young chefs coming up are learning how to use them in dishes. It's great, you never stop learning."
I have been a journalist with Port News for six years, specialising in entertainment, community, social and event stories. My previous experience is in the marketing, publicity and advertising fields.
