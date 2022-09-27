It's time to change the language we use to report accidents

In the article announcing the tragic death of a young woman riding a scooter, "19-year-old electric scooter rider dies after collision near Namadgi School in Kambah" (canberratimes.com.au, September 27) we yet again see a victim being tacitly blamed.
Detective Hutcheson urges "vulnerable road users to slow down". The article notes the speed limit for scooters and the fines that apply if the rules are broken.
No mention is made of the speed limit for the car that actually collided with the young woman. Drivers are not urged to slow down when approaching crossings or to look out for vulnerable road users. There is no questioning of an 80 km/h speed limit on a street next to a school.
A helmet is yet again mentioned as though this would have saved the victim if she was struck at 80 km/h, or as though a pedestrian struck in the same way without a requirement to wear a helmet would not have been killed.
If it was anything other than a car involved the language would be entirely different.
The language used to describe this sort of death, on the part of both journalists and the police, needs to change.
In 2020 I had my identity stolen. It was the Canon printer scam that was reported in The Canberra Times of August 31, 2020, by Noel Whittaker.
Two years later, I want to give some advice to those who have been affected by this latest Optus event. There are two phases involved in what the scammers do.
The first is to extract as much money as they can, as quickly as they can. The second, if that fails, is to sell your details on the dark web. That second is by far the most troublesome.
The first can often be mitigated by prompt action to change all your bank accounts, credit cards and passwords. Some banks and credit card providers are much more helpful than others.
We didn't lose any money because we acted within 24 hours of realising that I had been scammed thanks to The Canberra Times article. But the necessary actions took my wife and I about two days' full-time work - around the clock - to effect.
The second is not so easy. If you try to obtain a new ACT driving licence, the ACT government will not let you have one. So the scammer has already 60 easy points towards that magic figure of 100 points to adopt your identity. They need only one more document to behave as you.
The biggest issue is credit. Scammers will probably try to open business loans in your name. The first you will know of this is when you receive a bill for money for some enterprise that you have never heard of that is in your name.
Take advantage of the service offered by IDCARE who can guide you on this matter. It's available to all citizens of Australia and New Zealand, and is free.
As an Optus customer you can imagine my anxiety. Why hasn't the federal government immediately undertaken to replace, with new numbers, passports and Medicare cards that have been compromised?
In respect to the ACT government; some time ago my drivers licence was compromised. When I sought, and paid for, a new licence I was horrified to learn the number was unchanged. The staff tried to mollify me by pointing to a unique (changed) number next to my photo. They argued this prevented illicit use of my licence.
There was no recognition that this number is not employed with online identity verification.
I sympathise with the nine million Optus customers whose personal data was stolen in a data breach. My e-identity was stolen in April. I became aware of this when I discovered fraudulent tax returns for the past five years had been lodged through my hacked online ATO account.
My dealings with the ATO highlighted a lack of a victim centric approach being used by the agency. The first question "was who had I provided my identity information too?" rather than "we're sorry our ATO online account had been breached, how can we help you?"
Subsequently my Apple ID was hijacked. Again the same inappropriate question from Apple with no help at all. The sequence suggests some of my personal information from the ATO account had been used to hijack the Apple ID.
I have a outstanding complaint with the Information Commissioner re the ATO's lack of response and I have forwarded a summary to Dr Leigh as my local member suggests a positive consumer digital obligation was required for government agencies and listed public companies to provide a minimal baseline for consumers.
I'm yet to receive any replies. Maybe nine million other victims may speed up the action.
While it is very true that larger nations should not invade smaller nations, the irony of Penny Wong only picking on Russia should not be lost. The USA, this century alone, has dropped almost 350,000 bombs on mainly smaller and impoverished nations such as Afghanistan, Iraq, Pakistan, Syria, Mali, Somalia and Sudan.
They sell weapons costing billions to Israel to kill in Gaza, Lebanon and the West Bank. They sell weapons worth billions to the Saudis to murder in Yemen (as do we). We have also bombed and occupied Afghanistan and Iraq and bombed Syria.
The media thought it was awesome when Trump dropped a Massive Ordinance Air Blast bomb (MOAB) in Afghanistan.
On top of that refugees from all the countries we have bombed or helped to destroy who manage to arrive here are treated worse than mass murderers. And, in the ultimate irony, it was the ALP who trafficked them to occupy two very small nations where some have been tortured for 10 years now and others have died.
So let's not be such raving hypocrites.
Simon Cowan and Glenn Fahey ("Teaching our teachers to solve a puzzling education conundrum", canberratimes.com.au, September 24) have identified initial teacher education improvement as a crucial step in arresting educational decline.
They have also suggested that pre-service teaching practicums take place under an instructionally effective supervisor and occur in highly supportive schools.
I would argue that at many schools with teachers facing burnout, basically working on average 57 hours per week, it may be difficult to conjure up that sort of support system without extra staff for this.
What is outlined as best practice in teacher school practicums would currently most likely occur in private schools, which have much more disposable funding for extra staff given that they receive substantial government as well as private funding, than in many inundated state schools where much heavy lifting is required.
Researcher think tanks, such as Simon's and Greg's "Centre for Independent Studies", do provide some good information, having spent their time specialising in an analysis of good current global research.
But at the same time in providing that research, if they do not budge from a position of tight public purse strings and unpack the reasons for why things are not working on the ground, then it is in part a futile exercise and not a genuine desire to make a difference across the board.
How refreshing to read an editorial that recognises the European energy crisis is "actually an argument to step up investment in green technologies and renewables" rather than the reverse as argued by fossil fuel fans ("Greens climate push has its benefits", canberrartimes.com.au, September 27).
Similarly, recognising the positive role played by the Greens in passing and improving the climate bill is constructive.
Continually bashing the Greens at every opportunity, as is done in some other newspapers, is not in the spirit of the new parliament which was elected with the expectation of greater respect, cooperation and collaboration. Here's to more balanced, informed and forward-thinking editorials like yours.
Yuri Shukost claims that wooden and bamboo waste from eating utensils will take the same space as plastic in landfill (Letters, September 22).
This seems unlikely, as the former items are biodegradable, while most plastics are not. About 50 per cent of bamboo mass decomposes within eight months. The timber for the utensils comes mainly from fast growing pine plantations.
Bamboo items do not affect demand for timber; it is the fastest growing grass. Unlike plastic, it is not derived from fossil fuels.
It's a pity that Skukost and Evans need to politicise technical issues as "virtue signalling". Arguing that any small step is "miniscule" is really advocacy for doing nothing.
Keith Hill (Letters, September 20), by implying that the Queen's funeral arrangements were dull and that broadcasting a test pattern would have given viewers a more "exciting" alternative, is being both insensitive and irreverent. Keith would be well advised to show some respect for the dead. Shame on him.
Kerry McGaw (Letters, 22 September) mentions the role the armed forces played in the Queen's funeral procession. Britain was harking back to its glory days when its might enabled it to rule an empire, whose domain encompassed a quarter of the world. That is a very far cry from its present situation in the scheme of things.
Judith Clingman appears to be mistaken (Letters, September 26). I have a copy of The Sydney Morning Herald of Thursday 7 February 1952. The headline, in large black letters, was simply "The King is dead". It was not followed by "Long live the Queen".
That Attorney-General Dreyfus would continue to prosecute the vendetta pursued by his predecessor, Michaelia Cash, on the governments' Woodside cosseting and Albanese's back-flip on national cabinet secrecy both undermine Australia's commitment to open government. ("Govt's secrecy push 'pointless': Collaery", canberratimes.com.au, September 24).
Mick Richardson (Letters, September 27) asks: "Why not place a wind turbine on the front of an EV to charge the battery?" The power generated would not be enough to overcome the extra aerodynamic drag the addition of the turbine would cause. You can't get something for nothing.
Jane Hume has suggested a federal ICAC may deter "good people from entering politics. I would think anyone who was discouraged by the thought of an ICAC is not likely to be a "good" person and is probably someone we don't want to see representing us in our Parliament.
It's absolutely vital that we vote down an exclusive Indigenous Voice to federal parliament. Unfortunately many people have already been duped, out of sympathy.
In 1984 Advance Australia Fair became our National Anthem. It is stated it must be sung as written. Not once during the 2022 AFL final series has there been a respectful version sung. Can anyone imagine "God Save the King" being sung other than how it was written? And why play it anyway as the players and officials see no reason to sing.
I may be a bit slow on the uptake but can someone please explain why a telco like Optus needs to know peoples' passport details and Medicare and drivers' licence numbers. Aren't they a phone company? They're certainly not a travel agency or a health care provider.
