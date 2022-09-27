The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

'Shockingly irresponsible' Optus breach leaves Canberrans frustrated

Jasper Lindell
Soofia Tariq
By Jasper Lindell, and Soofia Tariq
Updated September 27 2022 - 8:34am, first published 4:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ACT government is working out what it will do to issue replacement driver licence cards to territory residents who have both their licence numbers and card numbers compromised in the Optus data breach.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

Soofia Tariq

Soofia Tariq

Cadet Journalist

Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.