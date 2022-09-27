The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Sarah Payne has added huge momentum to a campaign for safer ACT roads

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated September 27 2022 - 11:34pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom McLuckie and Sarah Payne, whose online campaign is gathering significant support across Canberra. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

For over four months, Canberra school teacher Sarah Payne has been the quiet, behind-the-scenes supporter as her partner has gone toe-to-toe with Attorney General Shane Rattenbury in calling for a wholesale judicial review in the ACT.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.