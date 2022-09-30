Described as "a bit of a loner" and "a wiry bushman", Maxwell lived for up to three months at a time at the timber slab-walled Cotter Hut, which had originally been built by settlers Tom and Hannah Oldfield in 1892. Maxwell returned to Queanbeyan and his family for only a week before setting out again. Ivy and some of their boys joined him during the summer, as did mountain friends.