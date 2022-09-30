Most Canberrans know that the majority of their water supply comes from the Cotter River via a series of dams and pipelines. But far fewer are aware of the story of the government rangers who policed the Cotter catchment from some of the earliest days of the city's life.
Keeping a water catchment clean is vital to the well-being of any city or town's inhabitants. It is due to a series of rangers, and enlightened government policy, that Canberra has clean water that is the envy of many.
Grazing was prohibited in the Cotter in 1913, a year after work on the first dam, Cotter Dam, began. In the late 1920s, the first catchment ranger was appointed to the isolated upper Cotter valley. His name was Jack Maxwell. Born in 1885 at Tuggeranong, Jack was later employed by Thomas Franklin to help manage Brindabella station. Here, he met Ivy Franklin, a cousin of the author Miles Franklin, and they married in 1911 at Queanbeyan.
About 1927 Maxwell was appointed by the Commonwealth Government as Cotter catchment ranger. Responsible for an area of 40,000 hectares, he patrolled on horseback, policing the grazing prohibition (though travelling stock were allowed through), controlling rabbits, foxes and feral horses and burning off to reduce the bushfire threat.
Described as "a bit of a loner" and "a wiry bushman", Maxwell lived for up to three months at a time at the timber slab-walled Cotter Hut, which had originally been built by settlers Tom and Hannah Oldfield in 1892. Maxwell returned to Queanbeyan and his family for only a week before setting out again. Ivy and some of their boys joined him during the summer, as did mountain friends.
Occasionally other mountain men worked with Maxwell. His attitude to his job was reflected by the fact that he always wore a coat and tie when riding to the catchment. In the mid 1930s he dismantled Cotter Hut and moved it across the river - rebuilding it there to be closer to firewood.
For several decades Maxwell led summertime brumby-running trips in the mountain catchment. Miles Franklin's letters reveal that she joined Jack and Ivy for rides in the Brindabellas. Maxwell was the archetypal Australian bushman: at home in the saddle, he had vast knowledge of the mountains and welcomed passing stockmen, regaling them with yarns. He was known for keeping a tidy house, and for the dampers he cooked in his camp oven in the open fireplace.
According to visiting forester Lindsay Pryor, Maxwell dealt with cold nights in the hut this way.
"Maxwell had chairs that were upholstered with cattle hide and so the aim was to make sure you got one of these in front of the roaring fire, so the draughts from behind didn't get you in the back."
Maxwell ceased as upper Cotter ranger in 1953, a year before his death. His eldest son Doug was inaugural ranger at Bulls Head (on the western edge of the catchment) and his third son Lach also worked at Bulls Head for a time. His second son Jock was a stock and station agent and auctioneer at Queanbeyan and was a close friend to poets David Campbell and Douglas Stewart.
Jack Silk replaced Maxwell and served for three years. Silk was followed in 1956 by Tom Gregory, who held the upper Cotter position until Namadgi National Park's formation in 1984. Gregory was part of a family that had been in the local high country since the late 19th century. He was the ranger at Mt Stromlo prior to getting the catchment job.
When Gregory took over from Silk, he went into the upper Cotter via Yaouk and the trip was "84 miles and 24 gates", he said in 1990. In time vehicle transport succeeded horses (though horses remained important for getting around the valley and ranges) and roads and firetrails were slowly extended into the isolated valley.
Gregory's Land Rover now carried supplies that Maxwell had brought in on packhorses. He had a kerosene fridge, though he ate mainly tinned food. But he also caught trout and shot or trapped rabbits. Gregory had a stock of rabbit recipes. The old timber Cotter Hut was replaced by a fibro building in 1960, with more modern conveniences.
Whereas Maxwell was lean, Gregory was stocky, and less sociable. He enforced the catchment regulations uncompromisingly.
"I once made a man ride 150 miles to burn a dead horse he left on the track," he told journalist Peter Luck in 1965.
As mentioned in a recent Canberra Times article, Gregory enjoyed his own company, and was irritated by others entering the catchment. His wife spent long periods on her own in Canberra.
Snow fell on the surrounding peaks and on the valley floor each year - there was a metre of it in the big snow year of 1964. Gregory saw the Cotter River freeze three times during his 28 years as ranger. His dogs were able to run across the ice, it was so thick.
But he noticed that snowfalls lessened during his life in the mountains. When Gregory eventually left the post in the 1980s, the hard man felt the pull of that country and it was not an easy departure. He saw out his retirement in suburban Ainslie.
Since the establishment of Namadgi, park rangers have continued the all-important catchment protection role. The upper Cotter has become a highly significant part of the Australian Alps National Parks, due to its management for catchment purposes. Though fibro-walled Cotter Hut still stands, it is not a full-time residence as it was for Gregory, reflecting workplace changes and improved transport options. But the work goes on, helping to keep Canberra's water clean and maintaining a wonderful region of the Australian high country.
