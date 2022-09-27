ACT Rugby officials are considering a shakeup to their colts competition in a move that could have major implications on junior pathways.
With player numbers declining and some clubs struggling to commit resources to under 20s, the competition could be scrapped entirely.
Those critical of the move have warned against making such a radical change, given the potential impact on pathways and participation.
The issue will be discussed at a meeting of club presidents on Wednesday night, with a number of options on the table.
It's understood the colts program is expected to continue as is for 2023, however there could be major changes for 2024 and beyond.
Among the options are a complete removal of the under 20s competition, with players to make the leap straight from under 18s to grade.
Another proposal is for the under 18s competition to be replaced by an under 19s division, with colts either eliminated completely or turned into an under 21s league.
Any changes to the under 18s competition would require approval from the schools currently playing in that grade.
A final decision is not expected to be made at Wednesday's meeting, with officials vowing to complete a lengthy consultative process with all stakeholders before the club presidents vote on a preferred option.
The ACT Brumbies will also be heavily involved in the process through general manager of community rugby Craig Leseberg.
Canberra Royals general manager Wayne Jones urged officials to consider all potential consequences before a final decision is made.
"My own view is that it would be a massive mistake to jettison the colts program," Jones said. "I understand why some clubs are eager to do so, they don't see much value in it.
"I see it as a massive added value to any community club but it does take effort and resources to be able to run and manage a colts program.
"I would be surprised if the Brumbies and ACT Rugby Union would want to say goodbye to the colts competition. I understand why it's on the agenda but I would be massively disappointed if it was jettisoned."
Among the other topics to be discussed by club presidents on Wednesday are potential changes to the lower grades, with Penrith's status for 2023 expected to be mentioned as well.
After joining last season, there is overwhelming support for the Emus to continue for a second season.
In considering changes to colts and grade rugby, officials will have to map out logistical challenges of potentially playing different grades at different locations across the territory.
"The clubs and our community rugby committee will complete a season review, that's the normal process for every year," Brumbies chief executive Phil Thomson said.
"They will review the season, look at the competition structure, make sure we got it right and look at where we need to tweak it.
"Wednesday night is the starting point for that process. There will be lots of engagement before any decision is made."
While some clubs are eager for the status quo to remain, Queanbeyan are among the group open to potential changes.
Despite winning the John I Dent Cup, the Whites struggled in under 20s this season and are eager to invest in the junior pathway to ensure sustained success across all grades.
Queanbeyan president Grant Jones recognises it's important a colts competition continues in some form, however he said clubs should consider if the age groups can be structured in a more efficient way.
"The more we discuss making colts an under 19s competition, the more it sounds like a good idea," Jones said. "There's the possibility of talking to the schools and seeing if they will play in that competition.
"If the schools come into an under 19s competition with all the clubs, that would make for a really competitive competition."
While operating a colts program can be a costly exercise, it provides an opportunity for emerging footballers to continue playing in an age-restricted category.
Many clubs fear removing the competition would trigger a player drain, given how many 18-year-old boys are hesitant to step straight into opens rugby.
That, Uni-Norths vice-president of rugby Phil Doyle feels, will eventually negatively impact the senior competitions.
"If they get rid of colts, in three or four years time, we'll be struggling to fill third and fourth grade," Doyle said. "So many guys coming out of school will not play rugby because there's no colts.
"We feel working to two colts teams is paramount to growing the game. The sport will lose players if you get rid of it."
