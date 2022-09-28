It's not every day you have the opportunity to dine in Parliament House but this spring you can enjoy high tea on the hill.
The October 14 high tea will be held in the Mural Hall, while the October 15 high tea will be in the Members' Hall.
One lucky reader and their guest are set to enjoy one of the sessions after winning high tea on The Canberra Times - thanks to all who entered.
The high tea will commence at 11.30am for a noon start on both days.
If you'd like to book for the high tea, tickets are $90.
To book, go online here or call 6277 5239 to book a place.
